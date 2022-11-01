Grand Forks woman charged with fentanyl trafficking granted plea deal

Oct. 31—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman charged with eight drug crimes officially changed her plea in court on Monday, Oct. 31, after

canceling her final dispositional conference

.

Ginger Marlene Anderson, 38, was arrested in July after the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force found various drugs and paraphernalia in her hotel room. Prior to the search, the GFNTF had contact with a confidential informant as well as two of Anderson's fentanyl clients.

Anderson was sentenced according to the proposed plea agreement. For the Class A felony of possession of fentanyl analog — 10 grams or more — with intent to manufacture or deliver, she was sentenced to 20 years with 13 suspended.

In addition to the Class A felony, Anderson pleaded guilty to the Class B felony of fentanyl delivery and the Class A misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Five of the eight charges were dismissed as recommended by the plea agreement. Anderson's sentences will be served concurrently.

Anderson will serve seven years in prison with credit for 117 days. Following her release, she will be on supervised probation for two years.

Anderson's attorney, Breanna Delorme, argued for a lesser sentence of five years, pointing to Anderson's lack of drug trafficking history.

Judge Donald Hager denied the request. He told Anderson the sentence "may seem harsh."

"[The charges] involve fentanyl which, to me, is the same thing as shooting somebody in the head," said Hager. "Consider this a message from the court."