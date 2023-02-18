Grand Forks woman granted plea agreement in attempted murder case

Feb. 17—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman accused of attempting to murder her mother was granted a plea agreement.

Jenna Brook Woinarowicz, 29, pleaded guilty to Class C felony aggravated assault on Friday, Feb. 17.

Woinarowicz's other two charges, Class A felony attempted murder and Class C felony interference with a telephone during an emergency call, were dismissed under the plea agreement.

Woinarowicz was sentenced to five years in prison with three suspended. She will serve two years, with credit since her arrest on Sept. 21.

Following her release, Woinarowicz will be on probation for two years.

According to an affidavit in the case, Robin Hendrickson called 911 at 12:59 a.m. on Sept. 21. She reported a domestic altercation between herself and Woinarowicz, her daughter.

During the call, dispatchers heard Hendrickson screaming "what do you have," and "help," the affidavit said. Then the call disconnected.

When emergency personnel called Hendrickson back, she said she was bleeding and her daughter had a knife.

"She's trying to kill me," Hendrickson said, according to the affidavit.

Grand Forks police officers found Hendrickson on the scene with lacerations to her head and right clavicle area, as well as a puncture wound to her left ribcage area.

Hendrickson said Woinarowicz stabbed her with what she believed was a black-handled steak knife. She was transported to the emergency room and Woinarowicz was arrested. A knife that fit the description was found outside the residence.