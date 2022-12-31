Grand Forks woman pleads not guilty to two attempted murder charges

Dec. 30—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman pleaded not guilty to two charges of attempted murder, among other crimes, on Friday, Dec. 30.

Rose Ann Rick, 21, appeared in court electronically from the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

Rick's bond was set at $100,000. Two no-contact orders were issued for the alleged victims.

At 2:25 a.m. on Dec. 23, the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office was dispatched for a reported stabbing, according to an affidavit in the case. The 911 caller said there was blood on the scene and the involved parties were still fighting.

Upon arrival, deputies found Larry Rick — Rose Rick's husband — whose upper body was covered in blood. When deputies rendered aid to him, they discovered he had been stabbed, according to the affidavit. Rose Rick was in the same room and had wounds that were later discovered to be self-inflicted.

Jennifer Belleville was found in the bathroom, holding a towel to her wrist.

All three were transported to the hospital, where they were evaluated and treated for their wounds.

According to the affidavit, Rose Rick and her husband had been drinking that night and she was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

When they arrived home, the affidavit states, Rose Rick attempted to attack Belleville — who was identified in the affidavit as "Larry [Rick]'s live-in girlfriend and [a] sexual partner of Rose [Rick]'s."

Rose Rick had "gone on a rampage," hitting the walls and cutting herself as she yelled about men, the affidavit said. She then chased Belleville into the bathroom, holding the knife.

Rose Rick forced her way into the bathroom and allegedly attempted to stab Belleville, but Belleville blocked the knife and sustained a laceration to her wrist. Rose Rick also punched Belleville in the head multiple times, the affidavit said.

During the altercation, Rose Rick allegedly said, "I'll kill you both."

Larry Rick took the knife from Rose Rick and carried her to another room. She later stabbed him in the back, according to the court document.

During the investigation, authorities located a small knife with blood on the blade, which matched the description the victims gave of the weapon that had been used to attack them.

Rose Rick was charged with two counts of Class A felony attempted murder with a dangerous weapon, two counts of Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, Class C felony child neglect and Class B misdemeanor domestic violence.

However, the state issued a notice in the case that it would not be pursuing the domestic violence or child neglect charges.

Attempted murder with a dangerous weapon has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of four years. If convicted of either Class A felony, Rose Rick will be required to serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for release.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2023.