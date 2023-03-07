Grand Forks woman pleads not guilty to two attempted murder charges

Mar. 6—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman was arraigned in court and officially entered not guilty pleas for two counts of attempted murder, as well as other charges.

Rose Ann Rick, 21, hired Leah Jo Viste as her attorney following her arrest. The two appeared in court on Monday, March 6, and waived Rick's preliminary hearing.

Rick was then arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of Class A felony attempted murder with a dangerous weapon, two counts of Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of Class C felony child neglect. Rick pleaded not guilty to Class B misdemeanor domestic violence during her initial appearance in December.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office was dispatched for a reported stabbing at 2:25 a.m. on Dec. 23.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found Larry Rick — Rose Rick's husband. His "upper body was covered in blood," and deputies "discovered a stab wound near [his] left shoulder/back of the neck area that was bleeding profusely," the affidavit said.

Rose Rick was found in the same room "with what was later determined to be self-inflicted lacerations," the affidavit said.

Another woman, Jennifer Belleville, was found in the bathroom "holding a towel to her wrist," according to the affidavit.

All three individuals were transported to the hospital, evaluated and treated for their wounds.

According to the affidavit, Rose Rick "became intoxicated after going out drinking" with her husband.

When they arrived home, the affidavit states Rose Rick "became upset and attempted to attack" Jennifer Belleville, who lived in the home.

Rose Rick "was described as 'going on a rampage' hitting walls, and cutting herself with a knife from the kitchen counter, and yelling about men," the affidavit said.

The affidavit states Rose Rick "chased" Belleville into the bathroom, holding the knife.

"Rose Rick entered the bathroom by forcing her way in, and attempted to stab [Belleville] in the throat with the knife," the affidavit said.

Belleville was able to block the knife, and had a laceration to her right wrist that required stitches, the affidavit said.

"Rose Rick also punched Jennifer in the head several times," the affidavit said.

During the altercation, the affidavit says Rose Rick threatened, "I'll kill you both."

Larry Rick was able to get into the bathroom and took the knife from Rose Rick, the affidavit said. Then he carried her to another room, with Belleville following behind them.

"As soon as Larry let go of Rose, she took possession of the same knife and tried to attack Jennifer again," but Larry Rick stopped her, according to the affidavit.

When Larry Rick began to render aid to Belleville, he "felt the knife enter his back," according to the affidavit.

During their investigation, authorities found a small knife with what appeared to be blood on the blade. The weapon matched the description Larry Rick and Belleville gave of the knife, the affidavit said.

Attempted murder with a dangerous weapon has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a mandatory minimum of four years. If convicted of either Class A felony, Rose Rick will be required to serve 85% of her sentence before being eligible for release.

Aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon also has a mandatory minimum sentence, so if Rick is convicted of either count she will face a minimum of two years imprisonment.

Rick remains in custody at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, and her bond is set at $100,000.

Rick's final dispositional conference is scheduled for May 18.