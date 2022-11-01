Grand Forks woman shot last week has died, police say

Oct. 31—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman apparently

shot by her son on Wednesday, Oct. 26, has

died from injuries sustained during the attack, police said.

The Grand Forks Police Department sent an updated press release on Monday afternoon, Oct. 31.

Jennifer Jean Harrison, 53, was shot by her 21-year-old son Tyler Christopher Harrison in what police have determined to be a domestic incident.

The GFPD was dispatched for shots fired at the 300 block of Wren Drive, where they found Tyler Harrison dead in the residence's driveway. He appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to an earlier release from the GFPD.

Jennifer Harrison was located inside the residence "with an obvious gunshot wound," according to a release. She was transported to Altru Hospital where she was being treated prior to her death.

Last week, Lt. Andrew Stein of the GFPD said there were no prior calls made regarding the Harrison residence and the neighborhood itself is fairly new.

The investigation remains open and active.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GFPD by phone at (701) 787-8000 or by submitting a tip, which can be done on the GFPD's Facebook page, website or the Tip411 app.