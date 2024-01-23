Grand Forks Women's Way program to display quilts raising awareness about cervical cancer

Jan. 23—GRAND FORKS — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and Grand Forks Public Health's Women's Way program is creating quilt displays to raise awareness.

Three quilts will be displayed in Grand Forks through the Cervical Cancer Quilt Project, which is led by the National Cervical Cancer Coalition, a press release said. The quilts will be at Grand Forks Public Health, Spectra Health and the Grand Forks Public Library.

The release said these quilts have been made by or in the memory of women who have had cervical cancer and precancerous HPV lesions, to serve as a "reminder that prevention of cervical cancer through HPV vaccines and early detection through testing are the best ways to protect yourself and loved ones from cervical cancer."

Grand Forks Public Health encourages women to stay up-to-date on their pap tests and for everyone to talk to their providers about HPV vaccines. One in 17 women in North Dakota also might be eligible for free breast and cervical cancer screenings through Women's Way, and are encouraged to see if they are eligible through

https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/women/womens-way/eligible

.