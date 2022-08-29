Grand Gorge man charged with theft

Aug. 29—A Grand Gorge man faces several charges after entering a home that wasn't his, State Police said.

A trooper responded to a home on Aug. 20 on state Route 23 in the town of Kortright, where the resident of the home found a man inside, Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska said in an email. The man fled the area in a vehicle toward Stamford and the resident was able to write down the license plate number.

An investigation at the scene revealed that Charles A. Dieterich, 26, of Grand Gorge, unlawfully entered the home but did not take anything from inside, she said.

However, a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked near the residence was taken, along with several gas cans, she said. The trooper searched the area but was unable to locate Dieterich.

Troopers, with the assistance of state parole officers, located Dieterich at his home on Aug. 25, and he was arrested, she said. There, he was also found to be in possession of suspected illegal drugs, she said.

Dieterich was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespass, both misdemeanors, she said. He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to return to the Kortright Town Court on Sept. 20.

Dieterich was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to Roxbury Town Court on Sept. 28.