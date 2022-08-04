Grand Gulf Energy Limited (ASX:GGE) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$2.0m in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Grand Gulf Energy Limited (ASX:GGE) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Grand Gulf Energy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Timothy Neesham for AU$1.3m worth of shares, at about AU$0.069 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.026. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 55.12m shares worth AU$2.0m. But they sold 30.00m shares for AU$854k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Grand Gulf Energy insiders. They paid about AU$0.036 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Grand Gulf Energy Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Grand Gulf Energy insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. insider Timothy Neesham spent AU$1.3m on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Grand Gulf Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Grand Gulf Energy insiders own about AU$16m worth of shares. That equates to 39% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Grand Gulf Energy Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Grand Gulf Energy shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Grand Gulf Energy. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Grand Gulf Energy (of which 3 are significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

