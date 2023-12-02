Grand Haven superintendent to retire at the end of school year

GRAND HAVEN — Grand Haven Area Public Schools Superintendent Scott Grimes will be retiring at the end of the 2023-24 school year, the Grand Haven Tribune reports.

Grimes made the announcement in an email sent to staff and district families Friday morning.

“It has been the greatest honor of my professional career being appointed superintendent of the school district I have served for 35 years,” Grimes wrote. “Having said that, I’m planning to retire at the end of the school year, June 30, 2024.

“This district has provided our family so many opportunities, including meeting my wife, raising our two children who are both proud graduates of GHHS, and living in an incredible community. I certainly could not have done this, or any other administrative position without their support. The same can be said for our awesome staff, students, families, and community.”

Grand Haven Superintendent Scott Grimes.

Grimes was selected as superintendent of Grand Haven schools in October 2021, on the heels of the retirement of previous superintendent Andy Ingall.

Originally from Battle Creek, Grimes graduated from Central Michigan University in 1987 and spent his first seven years in Grand Haven as a high school teacher and coach, eventually navigating his way through various positions in the district.

Before serving as deputy superintendent, Grimes was the high school’s assistant principal for three years, followed by a 12-year stint as principal. He’s coached football, basketball and softball, and is the current president of the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Representative Council.

The past year has been a difficult one for Grimes and the rest of the district's leadership, as district residents have twice voted down bond proposals that would have allowed the district to build a new middle school to replace Lakeshore Middle School.

Despite the challenges GHAPS has faced, the district has seen many successes on a local, state and national level for academics as well as athletics and extracurriculars.

Reports from the U.S. News and World Report named Grand Haven schools on their best schools lists, with its recently released 2024 best elementary and middle schools list naming all seven GHAPS elementary schools, White Pines Intermediate School and Lakeshore Middle School among the best.

Rosy Mound Elementary was specifically ranked No. 1 in Ottawa County and No. 7 in Michigan. All district elementary schools ranked in the top 15% in the state and both the intermediate and middle school ranked in the top 4% in the state.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

Robinson Elementary School was also awarded the 2023 National Blue Ribbon Award by the U.S. Department of Education, becoming the fifth GHAPS elementary school to receive the distinction for its dedication to student success.

“I hope there is continued success for everyone in our district as I transition from staff to community member,” Grimes wrote. “Education is important, difficult work, but with everyone working collaboratively to benefit students, great things will continue to happen at GHAPS.

“I look forward to a smooth transition for the rest of the school year.”

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Grand Haven superintendent to retire at the end of school year