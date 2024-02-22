Grand Hotel sells iconic front porch rocking chairs, side tables

Lovers of Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel can now take a piece of the historic establishment home. The Grand Hotel is selling its front porch furniture, a longstanding hallmark of the resort.

The popular Mackinac Island hotel is offering its wooden rocking chairs for sale, officials announced Tuesday. A key feature for over a century, guests can often be seen lounging in the rocking chairs on the hotel's expansive front porch.

The rocking chairs go for $699 each and come in black, white, or a natural wood color. Grand Hotel side tables are also for sale in white or black at $299 each.

The move is envisioned to bring the Grand Hotel experience into shoppers' homes, inviting them to purchase outdoor furniture for their own front porches, per the announcement.

The high-end resort charges non-guests to sit on the front porch and tour the grounds, at a $12 fee for ages 10 and above and a $6 fee for children ages six to nine.

Hotel policies include a dress code for guests, allowing for casual resort clothing during the day and formal wear in the evening. Before 6:30 p.m., the hotel doesn't allow midriff-baring tops, sweatpants or cut-off shorts for women and sleeveless shirts, sweatpants and cut-off shorts aren't allowed for men. After 6:30 p.m., the hotel advises women to wear dresses, skirts, blouses, dress sweaters or dress slacks, and a suit or sport coat, necktie and dress pants for men, in main areas inside the hotel.

The famed chairs from the porch at the Grand Hotel are being put up for sale. Some chairs are seen here at a 2004 press conference for then Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as part of the Mackinac Policy Conference.

Souvenirs of the Mackinac Bridge are also for sale for Mackinac lovers. The Mackinac Bridge Authority announced vintage steel grating from the bridge's deck for sale last month.

The Grand Hotel's rocking chairs are for sale online.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Grand Hotel furniture for sale: what to know