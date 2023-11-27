Grand Island man charged in fatal crash

Nov. 27—A 43-year-old Grand Island man is facing several charges, including murder, following a car chase and crash that killed an 18-year-old on March 20 in Buffalo.

Ronald F. Olson II of Grand Island was arraigned Monday before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder (Class A-I felony), five counts of first-degree assault (Class B violent felonies) and five counts of second-degree assault (Class "D" felonies).

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the incident took place about 5 a.m. March 20. Olson approached an occupied Jeep Liberty, which was parked at a gas station on Main Street near Winspear Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Olson was allegedly trying to sell items of clothing to the occupants of the Jeep.

Olson then chased after the Jeep, while driving his Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Main Street, believing that the occupants had driven off with items that he was attempting to sell. Olson's truck allegedly hit the driver's side of the Jeep near the intersection of Benwood Avenue. Olson's actions caused the Jeep to veer off of the roadway, hit a light pole then hit a tree.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty, 18-year-old Jarel Buchanan, died at the scene. The four passengers, a 17-year-old male, two 18-year-old males and one 19-year-old male, were seriously injured, but survived.

Olson was held without bail. A return court date has not been scheduled at this time.

If convicted of the highest charge, Olson faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Detective Mark White and the Buffalo Police Department Accident Investigation Unit for their work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Paul J. Glascott of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau.