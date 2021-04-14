Grand island man faces hate crime charge

Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
·1 min read

Apr. 14—A Grand Island man has been charged with harassment as hate crime.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Tuesday that Timothy T. Knight, Jr., 34, of Grand Island was virtually arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge JaHarr Pridgen, acting as a Grand Island Town Justice, on one count of second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime, a class "E" felony.

Knight pleaded not guilty to the charge and Pridgen set bail at $25,000. If he is convicted on the count, Knight faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

Investigators said that on various occasions between October 6, 2020 and February 28, 2021, Knight sent multiple threatening text messages to a victim. The communications reportedly involved physical threats and racial slurs.

