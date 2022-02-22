A Grand Isle councilman and former police officer was arrested Monday after being accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities said.

Elgene Gary, 78, is charged with two counts of sexual battery following a yearlong State Police investigation that began in October 2021.

Authorities said Gary had molested two juveniles on separate dates at his Grand Isle home over the span of “many years.”

Based on the information provided by the victims, troopers obtained a warrant for Gary’s arrest in Jefferson Parish and the councilman turned himself in Monday, authorities said.

He was booked into the Jefferson Parish jail, where he currently remains without bail.

Gary, a Republican who had been serving on the council since winning a close election in August, also served the Grand Isle Police Department as a lieutenant before being accused with malfeasance in office in 2016.

However, prosecutors did not file charges against him.

Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Authorities said additional charges against Gary may be forthcoming. Those with additional information about the case are being asked to call the State Police Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Grand Isle councilman accused of child sex crimes