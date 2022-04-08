A Grand Isle councilman accused of child sex crimes was arrested again this week after police said they found another victim.

Elgene Gary, 78, was charged Thursday with an additional count of sexual battery, State Police said. He was already facing two counts of sexual battery that resulted from an investigation in October 2021.

Authorities said Gary had molested two juveniles on separate dates at his Grand Isle home over the span of “many years.”

Based on the information provided by the victims, troopers obtained a warrant for Gary’s arrest in Jefferson Parish and the councilman turned himself in on Feb. 21, authorities said.

Investigators learned of another victim in March and obtained an additional arrest warrant, police said. Gary turned himself in Thursday and was booked into the Jefferson Parish jail.

Gary, a Republican who had been serving on the council since winning a close election in August, also served the Grand Isle Police Department as a lieutenant before being accused with malfeasance in office in 2016. However, prosecutors did not file charges against him.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Grand Isle councilman faces additional child sex crime charges