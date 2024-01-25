Grand Junction to begin third phase of dual stream recycling program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction is gearing up to begin the third phase of the Dual Stream Curbside Recycling Program the week of February 20.

Phase three will begin in these Grand Junction areas:

February 20 – March 1: Redlands area with a Monday trash collection day. Recycling collection will begin on March 11.

March 4 – 15: North of Patterson between 25 and 26 1/2 Road

March 18 – 29: North of Patterson east of 12th St. with a Monday trash collection day. Recycling collection will begin on April 1.

The city has scheduled three meetings for customers to learn more bout the dual-stream recycling program:

Thursday, February 8, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tiara Rado Clubhouse

Saturday, February 10, from 10 a.m. Lincoln Park Barn

Thursday, February 15, 4 p.m. -6 p.m. Lincoln Park Barn

Citizens participating in the program may be able to lower costs by reducing their trash output and recycling more.

Visit the city utilities office at 910 Main Street to select your service, or click here to register online.

Read more about the program below.

