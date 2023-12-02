Grand Junction’s unhoused community facing unprecedented challenges

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Every day, Grand Junction’s unhoused community grapples with limited access to essential resources but over the past year, the city of Grand Junction and law enforcement prioritized forcing unhoused people out of the places they’ve called home for more than two decades.

Mary Rodriguez has been unhoused, on and off, for 35 years here in Grand Junction. But recently, was forced to leave her camp near the Colorado River and botanical gardens. With overnight temperatures now sinking well below freezing, Mary tells WesternSlopeNow she moved her belongings and set up camp at Emerson Park.

Aside from shelter, one of Mary’s major concerns is access to water. Mary tells WesternSlopeNow the city recently shut off the water to city parks. WesternSlopeNow contacted city officials who said the city shuts off the water every winter so pipes don’t freeze but Mary said this is the first year it’s happened.

Mary tells me the city also shut off electricity after they closed and fenced off Whitman Park in September and with nowhere for the unhoused to charge their devices, that could be the difference between life and death. Mary tells WesternSlopeNow that when a man was recently thrown off the Redlands Bridge no one had enough battery power to call 911.

City of Grand Junction officials say Homeward Bound provides overnight shelter for people looking to get out of the cold, but Mary said not all are allowed in. Coming up in December, United Way will open its new resource center and that center will provide showers, restrooms, meal delivery, and charging stations to those who need them. However, the city made clear it will not offer overnight shelter.

