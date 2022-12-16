Grand jury adds robbery, burglary charges for In-N-Out Burger menacing suspect

Dec. 15—A Jackson County grand jury has lodged a Measure 11 robbery charge and new weapon-use and burglary charges against the suspect accused of terrifying dozens of people inside the Medford In-N-Out Burger during a lunchtime rush.

The District Attorney's Office also is prosecuting a misdemeanor charge accusing him of vandalizing a Medford gym earlier this week.

Logan Gerardo Carranza-Legarda, 23, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree criminal mischief, along with misdemeanor menacing, disorderly conduct and petty theft accusing him of throwing rocks through dining room windows and wielding a large kitchen knife shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the popular burger joint at 1750 Crater Lake Highway, new Jackson County Circuit Court filings show.

The court filings in multiple criminal cases against Carranza-Legarda provide new details about the restaurant staff's efforts to keep "multiple terrified people" safe during the active threat incident, along with information about the prior disturbances allegedly linked to Carranza-Legarda this week.

Oregon court records showed no prior criminal history for Carranza-Legarda prior to this week, but indicate two cases that led up to the disturbance that closed the burger joint's dining room Wednesday.

The first was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, when Carranza-Legarda allegedly showed up dressed in all black at Court House Family Fitness, 709 N. Phoenix Road, and threw about two dozen eggs inside the gym.

A witness provided a plate number and vehicle description, and police arrested Carranza-Legarda Tuesday at an address in the 600 block of Midway Road in Medford.

Because the gym did not yet have damage estimates when police made their arrest, Carranza-Legarda was arrested Tuesday morning on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief — a low-level misdemeanor.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, the jail released Carranza-Legarda on his own recognizance for the first of two times, according to a jail release agreement filed in his case.

The first release agreement, dated 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, ordered Carranza-Legarda to obey all laws and appear at a Dec. 27 Circuit Court hearing.

Medford police arrested Carranza-Legarda again at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday on a felony criminal mischief charge and a misdemeanor trespassing charge after he was found inside the Medford In-N-Out Burger after allegedly breaking out a window, triggering the business alarm and causing an estimated $1,000 in damage.

Jail staff released Carranza-Legarda on his own recognizance shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, the second release agreement shows. As terms of his release agreement, Carranza-Legarda was trespassed from the Medford In-N-Out location and ordered to appear at a Jan. 11 Circuit Court hearing.

Some nine hours after his second arrest, Medford police arrested Carranza-Legarda for a third time.

At 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, Medford police allegedly found Carranza-Legarda "shirtless and making a milkshake" inside the restaurant, according to an affidavit filed by Medford police.

Police took Carranza-Legarda into custody Wednesday afternoon, then made contact with "multiple people barricaded in bathrooms and the back office."

Carranza-Legarda allegedly told a Medford police corporal that he planned to return to In-N-Out.

Police seized what "appeared to be a kitchen knife" that was "approximately 12 inches long."

The manager told police she saw the suspect holding the knife after shattering windows and entering the restaurant, and screamed to everyone inside that Carranza-Legarda was armed with a knife.

The manager told police of her efforts escorting "multiple terrified people into the back room while the suspect was breaking more windows."

Another witness was having lunch with his wife in one of the booths when he heard a bang.

"He and his wife hid under the booth and eventually crawled to the back room to barricade themselves away from the incident," the affidavit states.

One witness told police he was eating lunch with his grandchildren when he heard the glass shatter, then he "immediately grabbed his two grandchildren and moved them to safety."

The manager estimated the fracas did about $5,000 in damage and that about 70 people were inside at the time when she heard glass breaking and witnessed Carranza-Legarda throwing rocks roughly the size of softballs.

Medford police originally arrested Carranza-Legarda on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, trespassing and theft charges.

The grand jury added a second-degree robbery charge accusing him of "threatening the immediate use of physical force upon another" while armed with a dangerous weapon and committing or attempting to commit theft. The crime of robbery in the second degree carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years, 10 months under Oregon's Measure 11 law.

The new burglary charge accuses him of entering the In-N-Out while it was occupied "with the intent to commit the crime of criminal mischief and theft therein."

At an arraignment Friday afternoon, Circuit Court Judge Tim Barnack ordered no early release for Carranza-Legarda unless he posts 10% bond on bail set at $250,000.

The "no matrix" condition was among a battery of conditions should he post bond that included possessing no weapons, firearms or dangerous animals, consuming no alcohol or intoxicants, no contact with In-N-Out Burger and polygraph testing at the court's request to verify compliance.

Carranza-Legarda remained an inmate in the Jackson County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 27.

