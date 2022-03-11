Grand jury alleges former Kentucky police chief stole $25,000-plus while in office

A former city police chief in southern Kentucky has been charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the department.

A federal grand jury indicted Jason D. Cross on Wednesday on a charge that he took money from the evidence locker and a fund used for undercover drug buys while he was police chief in Columbia, which is in Adair County.

Cross, 44, of Columbia allegedly committed the thefts between February 2020 and February 2021, the indictment said.

The indictment was unsealed after Cross had his initial court appearance Thursday. He was released after the hearing.

The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Kentucky State Police investigated the case.