Grand jury charges four Manchester residents with gun-related crimes

Jun. 30—A Hillsborough County grand jury has returned indictments against four young adults involved in three separate incidents of gun crime in the Manchester area over the last several months.

The most serious involves a Manchester resident — Christopher Lacerte, 19 — who faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and reckless conduct in connection with a February shooting of a 19-year-old in Goffstown in February.

The other cases involve a gunpoint robbery of a juvenile and a person firing multiple rounds into an apartment in center-city Manchester.

The indictments were handed up the same month that Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announced a multi-pronged strategy to address escalating incidents of gun crime in Manchester. While some parts of the strategy involve diversion and steering potential troublemakers away from guns, other aspects involve increased investigations and prosecutions of gun crime.

"Our office has been working together with the Manchester Police Department and our other law enforcement partners in their extensive efforts to push back on gun crime and prosecute gun related offenses to the fullest extent of the law," wrote Shawn Sweeney, the first assistant to Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, in an email.

Lacerte is charged with shooting Kaden Hawley, 23, outside the victim's residence at 61 Tibbetts Hill Road on Feb. 7. According to an arrest affidavit, Lacerte shot Hawley twice and his vertebrae was injured.

Lacerte had driven to the address to speak to a former girlfriend. He was in the driver's seat of his car and Hawley was outside the vehicle when he was shot.

"Someone who punches someone shouldn't get shot," Hawley told police shortly after the shooting. Lacerte has claimed self-defense, and a judge has approved his pretrial release from jail, but with strict conditions.

Meanwhile, two Manchester adults face charges for their roles in a gunpoint robbery. Johaly Maria, 21, faces four felony charges, including accomplice of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Jeffrey Reyes, 20, faces three felony charges, including robbery.

According to police, Maria allegedly loaned a handgun to a "crew" that included a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and Reyes. The three then set up a bogus marijuana deal with the intention to rob a 15-year-old boy. Their prize was a handgun the victim had been showing off on social media.

The robbery took place on Feb. 1 outside the Families in Transition apartment building at 122 Market St. When the victim fled in a car, the crew fired numerous shots, which hit the vehicle. One bullet passed through the right arm of the boy's jacket and lodged in the dashboard, police said.

Reyes was arrested two months later and has been jailed since. A message left with his lawyer, Brian Lee, was not immediately returned.

Maria was arrested in late February, and a judge set bail for him at $500. A message left with his lawyer, Ashley Sheehan, was not immediately returned.

A third gunfire case involves Angel Jamiel Rivera Calderon, 23, of Manchester. He faces 12 counts of felony reckless conduct. He is accused of shooting into an apartment at 178 Cedar St. on March 27.

He was arrested shortly after the shooting and told police a friend of his had shot earlier that night.