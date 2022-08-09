Grand jury charges Justin W. Brill with aggravated vehicular homicide in Ronald Rader death

NEW PHILADELPHIA — The Tuscarawas County Grand Jury has charged a 22-year-old man with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with a June 14 crash that killed Ronald E. Rader and injured another man.

Justin W. Brill is also charged with aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, and two counts of failure to stop after an accident.

Justin W. Brill has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Ronald Rader of New Philadelphia. Brill allegedly hit Rader while he was outside his apartment at a picnic table.

Brill allegedly drove into Beaver Creek Apartments, causing fatal injuries to Rader, 55, who had been sitting outside the building at 1811 E. High Ave. with the other victim, who is 49 years old. Brill's 2007 Dodge Charger pushed Rader into the brick building and through the closed apartment door, according to the crash report by New Philadelphia police. It also hit a pole support for the second-floor walkway and ran over the back tire of Rader's three-wheeled bicycle.

The second victim suffered broken ribs and other injuries, according to assistant county prosecutor Kristine Beard.

New Philadelphia police took Brill into custody after the crash occurred at the apartment building near Harry Clever Field. Rader lived in the building.

Beard said police found Brill at his apartment, still drunk.

The crash report says his blood alcohol content was 0.153%, over Ohio's legal limit of 0.08%.

He is facing a potential sentence of eight to 12 years in prison if convicted of all charges. He formerly lived at 234 Front Ave. SW in New Philadelphia. Court records now list his address as the county jail, where he is being held on $25,000 bail set in New Philadelphia Municipal Court.

