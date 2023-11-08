Grand jury: Cherry Hill house fire was arson

TRENTON – A former Cherry Hill man is accused of setting a fire that destroyed his home in October 2018.

Richard Orlandini, 62, allegedly torched his Chapel Avenue home to collect insurance proceeds of more than $75,000, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

Firefighters arrived to find the two-story, single-family house "well involved" in flames, and the building was later demolished, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a Nov. 3 statement.

No injuries were reported.

Orlandini "allegedly endangered the lives of the first responders who responded to this fire, as well as his neighbors, all for his financial gain,” Platkin said.

A state grand jury indicted Orlandini on charges that include aggravated arson and insurance fraud.

The Wilkes Barre resident is also accused of theft and attempted theft by deception.

The charges against Orlandini are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Richard Orlandini charged with arson over Chapel Avenue house fire