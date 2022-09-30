Grand jury clears Akron officer in fatal December shooting of James Gross

A Summit County grand jury has cleared an Akron officer for the December death of James Gross, who was shot while holding a knife to his estranged wife’s throat.

At the discretion of the Akron Police Department, that officer’s name still has not been released.

In a decision made in the wake of the George Floyd killing in 2020, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office asked the Ohio Attorney General's Office to prosecute the lethal use of force case investigated by the Akron Police Department with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The AG's special prosecutors redacted the officer’s name, voice and face in the investigatory materials, interview recordings, body worn camera footage and police reports posted online by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation after the case went to the grand jury.

Steve Irwin, a spokesman for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, confirmed Thursday that a grand jury in the Summit County courthouse declined to indict the officer after reviewing the evidence on Sept. 15.

The now-released investigatory records shed more light on the volatile situation police encountered at 3:43 a.m. Dec. 23 when a woman called 911 to report that her husband, despite multiple restraining orders, had broken into her home on 26th Street SW in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood.

A Summit County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report released by the state indicates Gross, 58, had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death and suffered from bipolar disorder, as well as diabetes and obstructive pulmonary disease.

Gross had accumulated 19 criminal charges in the last four years of his life, mostly for domestic violence, drug activity and violations of protective and probation orders.

Gross died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck after first being tased and falling backward onto a bed with his grip still on the knife around his wife’s neck.

Officers describe 'pure chaos'

Police had surrounded the home, trying to assess the location of the threat inside. They saw a man running around inside behind locked doors. Officers abandoned a plan to release a K-9 unit when they discovered that the woman who called was not alone. She was trapped in a bedroom with her boyfriend and their dog, and her brother was across the hallway in another bedroom.

Story continues

Then, the officer who fired his weapon said, the situation went from "zero to 100" in a minute or two.

With the caller's phone still on, the 911 dispatcher informed the units that Gross had breached the bedroom. The officers burst in, cleared the first floor and filed up the narrow staircase to the second floor. There, the brother pointed to a closed bedroom door, according to body camera footage and the testimonies of the officer who deployed his Taser and the officer who shot Gross.

The door was forced open. But Gross "slammed" it shut, twice. Police could hear the woman screaming inside, and a dog barking.

“As soon as it got kicked open, it was pure chaos,” a sergeant who used his Taser said in an interview recorded five days after the incident. The sergeant sat with a union attorney and the president of the Fraternal Order of Police. Across from them, an Akron detective and the city’s lead prosecutor asked questions for 20 minutes and then allowed him to view his body camera footage.

He, and the officer who fired, recalled the events from memory.

“There’s a dog barking. A guy’s holding a pit bull. Then there’s the female who called. Then there’s the suspect with his arm around her neck,” said the sergeant, who maneuvered around the officer in front of him to get a shot at Gross.

“I see a knife, and then I see her put her hand around it. And at that time, I thought, ‘OK, I don’t want to give this dude time to think, to try to pull that out of her hand and start stabbing her. I don’t want to give him any advantage of time to start thinking what he’s going to do with that knife.’

“So, I immediately tased him. I heard him scream, and it seemed like it was an effective tase," he said.

“They both fall onto the bed and he’s still got ahold of her," said the other officer, who'd been working midnights for seven years and, for the prior eight months when needed, on the SWAT detail.

"He still has the knife," said the officer, who described Gross lowering his arm in what looked like a motion to thrust the knife upward. "Out of fear that he was going to stab her, I delivered two rounds to the suspect. At that point, his body goes limp. She was able to get up and run out of the room."

After the questioning, the officer left the interrogation room to watch the body camera footage. When he returned, the detective asked if he had anything to add.

"Everything happened so fast," he said. "At that moment, I was just trying to save her life."

State follows local decisions on releasing officer names

Irwin with the AG’s office explained that Akron only requested assistance with processing the crime scene. Up until the June 27 police shooting death of Jayland Walker, followed by two subsequent but nonfatal officer-involved shootings in July and September, Akron police chiefs had not asked BCI to investigate their officers in lethal use of force cases.

So, BCI collected crime scene evidence in the Gross case and another in February, in which police shot and killed an armed Lawrence LeJames Rodger on Ritchie Avenue in West Akron. Those investigations — the most recent three led by BCI and all prosecuted by the AG's office — are ongoing, Irwin said.

Irwin said the special prosecutors redacted the name of the Akron officer who killed Gross because Ohio law allows the names of uncharged suspects to be withheld.

"We do not release the name of the officers," Irwin said. "That’s a call for the jurisdiction. A lot of jurisdictions do. But some do not."

In Parma last year, when a SWAT team responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed Kevin Geisel, BCI led the investigation and released reports without the names of all the officers who fired, because local law enforcement had made the decision not to release their identities.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Grand jury clears Akron officer in fatal shooting of James Gross