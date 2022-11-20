Grand jury clears deputy in Lawrence shooting death

Nov. 20—MOULTON — A Lawrence County grand jury has cleared a Lawrence County sheriff's deputy in the shooting death of a Trinity man who aimed a flare gun containing a shotgun shell at the officer following an Aug. 6 chase, according to the District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Errek Jett said in a news release that "after considering all witness testimony and evidence presented, the grand jury concluded that the deputy's actions in this incident were justified and that no further proceedings or investigation was necessary."

Marty Robin Hutto, 50, of Lawrence County 575, Trinity, was struck in the upper left arm and chest when the deputy fired a 9 mm handgun, authorities said. Hutto died at the scene, a field just off Lawrence County 222 in the Chicken Foot community, south of Hillsboro.

The Sheriff's Office said Hutto pointed an altered flare gun loaded with a 12-gauge shotgun shell at the deputy after leading the deputy on a chase that began with an attempted traffic stop. The investigation showed Hutto had an outstanding felony warrant and was on parole as a habitual offender from the Alabama Department of Corrections when the deputy initiated the traffic stop.

Jett said an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency showed that during the chase Hutto's vehicle became stuck in the field. "Hutto opened the door and the deputy observed a black pistol in his hand. Hutto then raised the pistol and pointed it at the deputy and the deputy fired his service weapon as he took evasive action."

A modified flare gun painted black and containing a 12-gauge shotgun shell was found near Hutto's body, according to the statement.

An autopsy determined that Hutto had a gunshot wound through the left arm and into the chest, which caused fatal internal injuries, the statement said.

"We're all relieved the deputy was cleared," Sheriff Max Sanders said Friday. "The deputy has been back on patrol a couple of weeks after being placed on administrative leave with pay while the state investigated."

Jett noted that state law provides that "a person may use deadly physical force, and is legally presumed to be justified in using physical force in self-defense, if the person reasonably believes that another person is using or about to use unlawful deadly physical force."

Jett said in an email the grand jury indictments and reports were returned to Circuit Court about 9 a.m. Friday. Authorities have not released the deputy's name.

