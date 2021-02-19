Grand jury clears officer in deadly shooting; Cobb DA will not prosecute

Aleks Gilbert, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.

Feb. 19—MARIETTA — Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady said Thursday he will not prosecute the police officer who shot and killed Fulton County teenager Vincent Truitt last summer after a grand jury found the officer's use of force justified.

Speaking at a news conference less than two hours after the grand jury made its decision, Broady said he was not bound by the jury's recommendation. But the newly-elected DA has made it his policy to follow a grand jury's recommendation in any officer-involved shootings, he added.

Attorneys for the Truitt family said they would move forward with a $50 million lawsuit against the county alleging excessive force and wrongful death.

Truitt was one of three teens in a stolen car during an attempted traffic stop July 13, 2020, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation release issued later that week. The car fled and later stopped at a dead end behind a building at 270 Riverside Parkway off Interstate 20, south of the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell.

Truitt and one of the car's other passengers ran, the GBI said.

Cobb County police officer Max Karneol shot Truitt after the Fulton County teen "brandished" a handgun while fleeing, per the GBI release. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and died the next day.

At a meeting of the county's governing board, during a rally at Marietta's Glover Park and on social media, Truitt's family has called on county leaders to file charges against Karneol, fire Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox and release video captured by the body cameras of officers who were present when Truitt was shot.

Broady's predecessor, Joyette Holmes, shared the video with Truitt's family in November. The family's attorneys had long maintained the video would prove Truitt never brandished a weapon and that the officer had no reason to fear for his life or shoot the teenager.

But Broady and Holmes resisted calls to release the video, citing an exemption to the state's open records laws that allows the government to withhold information pertinent to a pending investigation.

Thursday evening, Broady said he considered the case closed and shared three videos of the moments leading to Truitt's death, including video captured by Karneol's body camera.

A still from that video showed Truitt holding a handgun, but at no point in the video did he seem to point the gun at the officer.

Members of the grand jury were presented with video from each officer's body camera and each police car's dashboard camera, video captured by the warehouse where Truitt was shot, "all the witness' statements" and testimony from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent that worked on the case, said Jason Saliba, of the DA's office.

"They were showed a slowed version of the body cam as well as the still you saw and a few other stills that are part of the GBI file," he added.

Those videos will likely be released to the public early next week, DA spokesperson Kim Isaza said.

Speaking moments after Broady's press conference, Truitt family attorney Jackie Patterson suggested Broady had lied about the manner in which he presented the case to the grand jury.

A copy of the grand jury's decision indicated the case had not been presented as a criminal case, Patterson said. Securing an indictment is easier in a criminal case, he added.

"We've been hoodwinked. Duped, tricked," he said.

Broady said the case was, in fact, presented as a criminal case.

"There were no charges presented to the grand jury," he said. "Basically, what was presented to the grand jury were the facts, and the grand jury was to decide, did we need to actually charge the officer with anything? ... Basically it was presented as a criminal case."

At a separate press conference an hour later, Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox said Karneol had been placed on administrative leave after Truitt's death but was back on full duty.

"I recognize that the loss of life is tragic," Cox said. "I cannot imagine the pain that the Truitt family has endured during this time. I pray for that family every day. I also recognize the stress that any officer goes through when they have to use any use of force or (are) put in any situation that they have to use force, and I prayed for that officer and his family everyday, too. Both families will struggle with the emotions and feelings related to this event for many years to come."

Broady said the officer acted in accordance with state law.

"Each of our police agencies has an SOP (standard operating procedure) for their use of force," he said. "And, just following the (state law), it says that if an officer is chasing a felon who has a weapon, who can pose a danger to the others, he has the ability to fire, to use deadly force. And in this case, the officer followed his SOP to the letter and also followed the law.

"This is what I've told the police officers: that in any ... officer-involved shooting, that I'll present it to the grand jury, and let the grand jury make a decision based on our community's citizens looking at what's best for their community," he continued. "I will not make a decision on my own that requires me to either show my bias or show emotion for what I've seen in live video. Because as an African American, you hate to see any African American shot down. But the fact is, we have to follow the law. And the law says the officer was within his rights."

Truitt family attorney Gerald Griggs disagreed.

"This is not the end of this," he said. "You don't shoot somebody in the back twice."

Recommended Stories

  • As the pandemic rattles financially-strapped HBCUs, some Black colleges set a standard for battling back

    As COVID-19 cases started popping up in states last spring with outbreaks on campuses, many higher education institutions scrambled to readjust their academic plans. While state lockdowns and stay-at-home orders soon took effect, many schools made the decision to relocate students back home to continue classes virtually, with the new normal costing schools like HBCUs millions of dollars. But some HBCUs showed their resilience as they powered through the pandemic.

  • Great start and a better finish gives Burns lead at Riviera

    Sam Burns had the ideal start at Riviera. Burns opened with an 18-foot eagle putt and closed with three straight birdies Thursday in the Genesis Invitational, giving him a 7-under 64, the third time this season he has shot 64 in the opening round. The 24-year-old Burns is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory.

  • US jobless claims rise to 861,000 as layoffs stay high

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week to 861,000, evidence that layoffs remain painfully high despite a steady drop in the number of confirmed viral infections. Applications from laid-off workers rose 13,000 from the previous week, which was revised sharply higher, the Labor Department said Thursday. Before the virus erupted in the United States last March, weekly applications for unemployment benefits had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

  • Georgia House Republicans push to ban Sunday early voting

    Republican lawmakers in Georgia's state House on Thursday introduced a sweeping election bill that would place restrictions on absentee voting and ban counties from holding early voting on Sundays, a popular day for Black churchgoers who vote during “Souls to the Polls” events. The bill comes after Black voters and a surge in absentee ballots helped Democrats win the presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state. House Bill 531 would require a photo ID for absentee voting, limit the time when an absentee ballot could be requested, restrict where ballot drop boxes could be placed, ban counties from holding early voting on Sundays and restrict the use of mobile voting units, among many other changes.

  • U.S. rescinds Trump White House claim that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran

    The United States on Thursday told the United Nations Security Council it was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September. Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills informed the 15-member body in a letter seen by Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration was prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to a 2015 deal that aims to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

  • UAE dismantles Eritrea base as it pulls back after Yemen war

    The United Arab Emirates is dismantling parts of a military base it runs in the East African nation of Eritrea after it pulled back from the grinding war in nearby Yemen, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show. The UAE built a port and expanded an airstrip in Assab beginning in September 2015, using the facility as a base to ferry heavy weaponry and Sudanese troops into Yemen as it fought alongside a Saudi-led coalition against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels there.

  • One couple in Austin shared how they're keeping warm in the 'horrifying' power outage that knocked out heat for millions in Texas

    As of Wednesday, nearly 3 million people were still without power in Texas, days after a winter storm overwhelmed the state's power grid.

  • Fred and George Weasley actors didn't know which twin they were playing until 5 minutes before first scene

    The casting director thought James and Oliver Phelps were joking when they asked who was playing who just before "The Sorcerer's Stone" table read.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine faces resistance in Europe after health workers suffer side-effects

    Health authorities in some European countries are facing resistance to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after side-effects led hospital staff and other front-line workers to call in sick, putting extra strain on already-stretched services. Such symptoms, as reported in clinical trials for the AstraZeneca shot, can include a high temperature or headache and are a normal sign that the body is generating an immune response. The other shots approved in Europe, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, have been linked to similar temporary side-effects, including fever and fatigue.

  • Pakistan T20 tournament marks return of fans in stadiums

    Spectators will return to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began when the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday. The government has allowed the Pakistan Cricket Board to admit 20% capacity of fans inside the stadiums for the country’s premier Twenty20 league, maintaining proper social distancing and making masks mandatory for spectators. The decision meant National Stadium in Karachi will accommodate 7,500 fans and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium 5,500.

  • Aaron Kromer is 7th assistant to leave Rams' coaching staff

    The Los Angeles Rams say they have mutually parted ways with Aaron Kromer, their offensive line coach and running game coordinator. The Rams on Thursday confirmed the departure of Kromer, who had been with the team since head coach Sean McVay's first season in 2017. Kromer added the title of running game coordinator in 2018.

  • Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won't run for his Senate seat

    Ivanka Trump will not be running for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's U.S. Senate seat in 2022 as she settles into life after Washington. The former president's eldest daughter and ex-senior White House adviser spoke with Rubio several weeks ago and told him she would not be running for his seat, according to a Rubio campaign spokesperson. The conversation, first reported by The New York Times, comes a day after Donald Trump re-emerged after nearly a moth of self-imposed silence, conducting a series of interviews to commemorate the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.

  • Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

    As Texas remains in the grip of an unprecedented freeze United States Senator Ted Cruz was seen at the airport in Cancun after reportedly purchasing a return ticket home Thursday. (Feb. 18)

  • Trump reportedly turned down Nikki Haley's request for a Mar-a-Lago meeting

    Was it something she said? Yes, almost certainly. Nikki Haley, America's United Nations ambassador under former President Donald Trump, reached out to Trump on Wednesday to request a face-to-face meeting at Mar-a-Lago — and he said no, Politico and The Hill reported Thursday evening. The presumptive predicate to Trump's snub was Tim Alberta's long profile of Haley in Politico Magazine, in which Haley said, among positive things, that Trump "let us down" and has "lost any sort of political viability he was going to have" so isn't "going to be in the picture" political because "he's fallen so far." Up until the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, Haley had largely declined to criticize Trump since leaving his administration in 2018, and there's widespread speculation she plans to run for president in 2024. "Haley tried to recover" from her criticism of Trump with a "damage-control op-ed" Wednesday in The Wall Street Journal, Politico notes, "but Trump, apparently, isn't having it." Of course he isn't — "there is no halfway with Trump," CNN's Chris Cillizza argues. Haley's key quote about Trump to Alberta, he said, encapsulates her 2024 campaign theme: "I think what we need to do is take the good that he built, leave the bad that he did, and get back to a place where we can be a good, valuable, effective party." In other words, Cillizza paraphrases: "I'm the parts of Donald Trump you liked without any of the parts you didn't like!" Trump wants you all-in or you're out, he said, so unless Haley drops any criticism, she's out with him and, presumably, the GOP base he controls. More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughTexas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freezeIvanka Trump won't try to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022

  • A journalist asked Justin Timberlake to apologize to Janet Jackson 5 years ago, and the singer dismissed him with a tweet that said 'bye'

    In a since-deleted tweet, Timberlake replied: "Oh, you sweet soul. The more you realize that we are the same, the more we can have a conversation."

  • The Vaccines Are More Effective Than You Think, Even With Those Variants Looming

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAndy Slavitt was shocked when he joined the Biden administration.“I was under the impression coming in—as many, many Americans were—that there were big stockpiles of vaccines waiting to go out the door that were produced over the course of the last year. It's been much, much less the case than I think we'd been led to believe,” the White House senior adviser for COVID response tells Molly Jong-Fast and Jesse Cannon on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.It was one of a host of shortcomings the Biden team found, Slavitt says: “Not enough vaccines, not enough vaccinators, not enough places for people to get vaccines.”“So when we got here January 20th, one of the things we learned [was] only 46 percent of the vaccines delivered to states had actually made its way into people's arms. Now you'd never expect that to be 100 percent. But 46 percent? It was low,” Slavitt adds.There’s now a plan in place to purchase as many as 600 million doses, hopefully enough for every American. States are now using 75 percent of their doses, a big step up from a few weeks ago. And there may be another vaccine around the corner, from Johnson & Johnson. “I would love to tell you, we weren't going to be starting with a huge stockpile of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The truth is we're starting with a small number and we've got to build it as quickly as possible.”Meanwhile, the virus is evolving. More contagious, deadlier variants are spreading, fast. But even here, Slavitt sees some signs for hope. “All of the vaccines work very well against the English B117 variant. So that's good. The South African variant—and there's another one that looks like the South African, that's the Brazilian variant—that one it's interesting. There is a degradation of performance of the vaccines against the South African variant. However, that degradation is thankfully still above the scientific threshold for effectiveness,” Slavitt says. “It still generates antibodies. It doesn't generate as many. But it’s good.”The vaccines may even be a bit better than advertised, Slavitt says. “You know, we may have done a little bit of a disservice to ourselves when with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, we talked about the end point as including [severe] and mild [COVID-19 cases], because we really don't care as much about the mild. And so we get very fixated on the fact that they're 95-percent effective against both, right. And we probably should have stepped back and said, ‘You know what, let’s just measure it against more severe symptoms.’ In which case, the Johnson & Johnson does very close to comparable.” And all of the vaccines seem to stop severe cases—from all the variants.There are even some indications that “viral load”—the amount of virus a person carries—“is decreased for people who are vaccinated,” indicating “that these vaccines not only reduce disease and save lives, but these vaccines also will reduce the ability of people to affect one another, which if it holds up, will be terrific news.”But only if the vaccine gets into the arms of the people who need it the most, Slavitt cautions.“It's not just how many vaccines are being administered, but also how equitably they're being distributed. Because look, we all know there are half the population or more who would crawl over broken glass to get the vaccine, right. But the problem is they’re crawling over other people,” he adds. “You know, they're getting online and going into communities, maybe neighborhoods they've never visited or visited in a long time, but [where] we put vaccines that are really hard hit by the virus. People are coming in, refreshing their browser, and going in and getting these appointments. It's really important that we not just focus on how many people we vaccinated, but that we do it as equitably as possible. And that's a big, big push for us.”Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Judge says Capitol riot suspects 'zip tie guy' and his mom must stay in custody

    Eric Munchel, dubbed "zip tie guy" in the aftermath of the insurrection, and his mother Lisa Eisenhart will be held until their trials.

  • In U-turn, feds defend including undocumented in House count

    In a reversal of policy under then-President Donald Trump, Biden administration attorneys are arguing that the state of Alabama has no standing in trying to stop the U.S. Census Bureau from including people in the country illegally from the numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. A federal judge should dismiss a lawsuit from Alabama and Republican U.S. Rep. Morris “Mo” Brooks seeking the exclusion of people in the country illegally from the apportionment numbers, attorneys for President Joe Biden's administration said in court papers Wednesday. At the very least, the judge should put the court case on hold until the Census Bureau releases apportionment figures by the end of April that will show whether Alabama keeps seven congressional seats or drops to six, they said.

  • All the businesses cutting ties with the Trump Organization

    Companies and groups from Deutsche Bank to the Screen Actors Guild are severing relationships with the former president and his real-estate firm.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Grease' 43 years later

    The hit musical starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as two teens who met at a beach, fell in love, and reconnected at Rydell High.