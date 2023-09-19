Grand jury clears officers after ambush shooting, calls their survival 'miraculous'

A Tallahassee Police Department officer blocks the entrance to Tom Brown Park at the roundabout near Easterwood Drive and Weems Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023. According to TPD, a woman opened fire and "ambushed" officers in the park Thursday night. Officers returned fire, striking and killing the woman.

A Leon County grand jury found that law enforcement acted appropriately when they shot and killed an armed woman who was shooting at them during an ambush at Tom Brown Park.

The jury hailed police officers for the job they do, touting the bravery of law enforcement who were present. The grand jury suggested that the woman was an "anarchist" and may have been attempting "suicide by cop." They called the officers' survival in the face of a barrage of close-range gunfire "miraculous."

"We the grand jury, find that law enforcement officers in this case were lawful in their response to this premeditated ambush," the grand jury said. "Her decisions should serve as a reminder of the danger law enforcement faces daily."

Asia Fitzgerald, 25, shot 32 rounds in officers' and deputies' direction less than 30 yards away, according to the no true bill filed by the grand jury. One officer was "literally grazed" by a bullet in the attack, according to the grand jury. Law enforcement responded with 102 shots — 25 hitting Fitzgerald.

"The 25 hits are a testament to their bravery and skill," the jury said.

After firing shots at Fitzgerald, the officer attempted to save her life which shows "incredible humanity," according to the bill.

The grand jury also issued a warning to the community as city and county officials try to tackle what many have called a "homelessness crisis."

"As this community continues to deal with the challenge of homeless persons, we must recognize that some of them are incredibly dangerous," the jury said. "Armed to the teeth and living in a van, these persons had been waiting for an opportunity to employ guerilla tactics against law enforcement officers."

The shootout on May 25 was sparked by a traffic stop earlier that evening. Tallahassee Police officers stopped a vehicle on Apalachee Parkway during a drug trafficking investigation.

Durrell Lee, 35, fled from the officers, TPD Deputy Chief Jason Laursen said during a news conference at police headquarters after the shooting. About two hours later, a 911 caller notified officials that Lee was seen at Tom Brown Park.

TPD and the Leon County Sheriff's Office responded to the call and found Lee with another man and a woman, who was later identified as Fitzgerald.

According to the grand jury, Lee arriving at the park, where Fitzgerald and her "companion" Kevin Ramirez lived was "pure coincidence."

Enhanced body camera footage from a May 25, 2023, incident at Tom Brown Park shows an officer focus his flashlight on Asia Fitzgerald shortly before she began shooting at police. Fitzgerald, whom police said ambushed officers, was shot and killed by officers who returned fire.

Police arrested Lee on numerous drug charges and briefly detained Ramirez for questioning. During the arrests, Fitzgerald walked away from the scene — only to return with "over 80 rounds of 5.56 caliber rifle ammunition and an AR-15 style rifle."

“As officers began releasing the (second) man from custody, the woman re-emerged and began firing a rifle at officers,” Laursen said. “In fear for their lives, multiple officers and one deputy fired back at the woman, who sustained injuries.”

TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt described the shooting as an “ambush” in a statement by police. Laursen said both she and the second man who was released were known by law enforcement and considered threats to officers.

Between January and March, TPD had been tipped off by state and federal law enforcement agencies that Ramirez had made previous statements regarding "suicide by cop" and being a part of "the cause," according to the bill.

A search of Fitzgerald's internet history showed she had been viewing sites related to "anarchy and guerilla warfare" that month. Her phone also had pictures of her posing with the rifle she used to shoot at law enforcement.

"After securing (Lee), they were calmly performing the mundane tasks after an arrest," the jury said of the police. "Talking together, debriefing and drinking cold drinks on a hot night, they had no idea that they were being stalked by anarchists."

