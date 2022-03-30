Grand jury clears Providence police officer shown punching teen after July car chase

PROVIDENCE — A grand jury has cleared a Providence police officer of allegations that he used excessive force when he repeatedly struck a juvenile after a high-speed pursuit in July that spanned multiple cities and terrorized the community.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office announced Wednesday that a Providence County grand jury had failed to indict Officer Domingo Diaz on a charge that he committed simple assault when he pummeled one of the three teenagers involved in the July 9 chase.

The teens led Providence and Pawtucket police officers on a 40-minute pursuit in a BMW convertible, pointing at witnesses with what appeared to be a rifle but was in fact a BB gun, according to police. The juveniles are accused firing BB guns at people and aiming them at witnesses as well as an officer.

According to Neronha's office, callers reported being shot in the face, head and body with BB guns. Police officers were advised to assume actual firearms might be involved based on witness reports, prosecutors said.

The attorney general's office investigated the altercation jointly with state police and the Providence Office of Professional Responsibility, relying on born-worn camera footage, interviews with 30-plus witnesses, and two use-of-force experts.

According to Neronha’s office, one of the experts found that the officers had acted reasonably based upon the circumstances they faced at the time. The second expert found that some of the initial strikes were excessive and unreasonable, but did not have a conclusive opinion regarding all of the strikes delivered to one of the teens.

Prosecutors said that two of the juveniles surrendered and were taken into custody after the BMW crashed into a fire hydrant, but the third — the front passenger — did not. They alleged that he struggled with multiple officers before being placed under arrest and that he wore a fanny pack — which officers at the scene told authorities could be used to carry firearms.

This image taken from video recorded by a Providence police body camera shows an officer at lower left punching one of the suspects pulled over after a lengthy pursuit on city roads and highways on July 9.

Footage showed Diaz and other officers striking that teenager in the head, neck and torso. Diaz’s strikes occurred over about 20 seconds, authorities alleged. Other officers told investigators that they also used force, though their actions were not visible on video.

Police officers may use appropriate force in the execution of their duties, including to gain control of a suspect, eliminate a threat to officers and public safety, and to make an arrest, according to the news release. Providence police policy and training permits the use of force, including closed-fist strikes, for these purposes.

State prosecutors concluded there was enough evidence to present the case involving Diaz to a Providence County grand jury to determine whether there was probable cause that he engaged in criminal misconduct, according to the news release.

The case was presented to the grand jury by Deputy Attorney General Adi Goldstein, Assistant Attorney General Daniel Carr Guglielmo, and Special Assistant Attorney General Lloyd Ocean, according to spokeswoman Kristy dosReis.

“The legal and factual issues involved in this case were complex and not easy ones for the grand jurors to grapple with. As with all members of the public who give their time to perform this important criminal justice function, I am grateful to them for their service,” Neronha said in the news release.

In this image from a body-cam video, a Providence officer spits in the direction of a handcuffed supect on the pavement.

The case sparked an outcry the Black Lives Matter R.I. PAC, which called for the release of the body cam videos.

Footage showed an officer punch one of the teens multiple times after the BMW crashed and officers moved to place the teenagers into custody. Eventually, the teen's face appeared bloodied and he slumped against a vehicle. An officer spit toward the handcuffed teenager.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré characterized the body-camera images as alarming and “appalling” before the videos’ release.

Officers Diaz and Mitchel Voyer were suspended with pay following the incident. The officers' current status was not available Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Imondi, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3, hailed the grand jury's finding.

"The grand jury came to a fair and unbiased decision under the judicial process. We trust in the judicial system and thank them for their integrity and commitment to this process," Imondi said in an email.

The criminal cases against the three juveniles remain pending in Family Court.

The teenagers, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old at the time, were charged with two counts each of felony assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy, according to the police. The driver also faces a count of reckless driving and eluding. They are not being identified because they are minors.

Black Lives Matter did not issue a statement immediately Wednesday in response to the grand jury report.

State law bars the attorney general's office from publicly disclosing grand jury materials, including transcripts of testimony. Neronha's office has repeatedly introduced legislation to allow for the public release of such material, including a grand jury report in certain cases.

The office released some of the investigative materials online for public review as well as body camera footage by the Providence Police Department in response to an Access to Public Records Act.

