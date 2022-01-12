Grand jury clears Riverdale police officer in deadly shooting of Newark man

A state grand jury declined to indict a Riverdale police officer who shot and killed a suspect during a vehicle pursuit nearly a year ago in Bloomingdale, according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

Officer Andrew Duffy will not face charges related to the Jan. 23, 2020 shooting of Michael Rivera, 32, of Newark, who officials said drove his car into Duffy's vehicle, pinning the officer's foot in the door of his police cruiser before he fired the fatal shots, Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck stated.

The jury rendered its decision Monday in Trenton, having viewed video footage of the shooting, forensic evidence and hearing witness testimony, as well as results of the medical examiner's autopsy.

The pursuit began outside a Route 23 Home Depot in Riverdale when Duffy attempted to stop Rivera, who was suspected of shoplifting items from the store, according to earlier reports.

Rivera sped off and Duffy, along with officers from multiple agencies, followed him to a cul-de-sac in Bloomingdale, Bruck said.

When Rivera failed to escape the dead end street, he drove into Duffy's cruiser as the officer was stepping out of the vehicle, according to the attorney general.

The officer fired several rounds, one of which fatally wounded Rivera, Bruck stated. Paramedics administered first aid and CPR at the scene before Rivera was taken to Chilton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Use of force reports filed after the shooting state Rivera threatened officers with his vehicle but do not say whether Rivera was armed or if he brandished a weapon at any point during the pursuit.

