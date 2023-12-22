Grand jury clears Salem Police officer for using deadly force in November shooting

A Marion County grand jury unanimously found a Salem Police officer was justified in using deadly force in a Nov. 9 shooting when a 25-year-old man pointed what appeared to be a gun at an officer who was in his car.

A Marion County grand jury unanimously found a Salem Police officer was justified in using deadly force in a Nov. 9 shooting when a 25-year-old man pointed what appeared to be a gun at an officer who was in his car.

Officer Jeremy Mitchell responded to a call of a man with a gun in the parking lot of the Popeyes Restaurant at 2595 Lancaster Drive NE. The caller said the man had pointed the gun at someone and also was trying to stop drivers.

After a brief altercation, Mitchell fired a shot through the windshield of this marked patrol car, striking the man in the shoulder, according to a release Thursday from the Marion County District Attorney's Office.

The Marion County District Attorney's Office released this image of what they described as a "realistic looking air soft pistol" that investigators found after a 25-year-old man was shot by a Salem police officer on Nov. 9.

Investigators determined after the man was arrested that he had been holding a “realistic looking air soft pistol," the statement said.

He was released the same night from Salem Health hospital and transported to the Marion County Jail on an unrelated warrant for a probation violation from a 2018 conviction.

The same grand jury that cleared the officer, charged the man with five counts of menacing and he was arraigned Thursday.

The Oregon State Police investigated the shooting.

