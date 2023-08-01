Grand jury clears Springfield officers in fatal shooting of man who fired at them

A Summit County grand jury has declined to indict Springfield Township police officers in the shooting death of Jeremy McCracken last October, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday.

“After reviewing BCI’s investigation, the grand jury determined that the involved officers should not face any criminal charges,” Yost said. “As a matter of complete transparency, we have published BCI's entire investigation on our website for anyone to view."

The Springfield Township Police Department asked the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting, which involved Police Chief Jack Simone and Sgt. Joe Gaffney at 2347 E. Waterloo Road on Oct. 5, 2022.

BCI’s investigation determined that Simone was attempting to tow a junk vehicle from the property for ongoing zoning violations when McCracken exited a residence on the property and began firing a pistol at the officer and a tow truck operator.

The chief and Gaffney, who arrived on scene during the incident, fired back and struck McCracken, who was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The BCI investigation was referred to a special prosecutor from the Attorney General’s Office, who was appointed by the Summit County prosecutor to present the case to a grand jury. The grand jury issued a “no bill” indictment, declining to charge the involved officers.

Videos released

The Ohio Attorney General's office released several videos of the incident Tuesday, including these from a neighbor's surveillance camera. McCracken was wearing a red shirt.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Springfield police chief, sergeant cleared in fatal shooting