Grand jury to consider case of Warren County man accused of giving teen 'bear hug,' offering money for sex

Apr. 28—A Franklin man waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a felony charge of compelling prostitution/solicitation of a minor in Franklin Municipal Court Tuesday and will have his case considered by a Warren County grand jury.

Michael J. Steiner, 60, of Franklin, allegedly got out of his van, approached a teen walking to school and gave him a bear hug and offered the teen money to have sex.

Acting Franklin police Chief Brian Pacifico said the teen missed his bus and had to walk to school the morning of April 13. Around 7:30 a.m., the boy saw the suspect in a van.

"The gentleman got out of his vehicle and walked over and hugged him," Pacifico said, "and kind of gave him a bear hug and stopped the kid."

Pacifico said the teen "was very scared" and eventually was able to run away. Pacifico said a woman saw the boy running on Jackson Street and stepped in.

Steiner was originally charged with promoting prostitution due an error on the charging document. He was rearraigned last week on the correct charge of compelling prostitution.

Steiner had been released on a $25,000 bond.

According to Warren County Court records, Steiner was convicted in 2007 for sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.

Anyone with information about possible other victims is urged to contact Franklin police detective David Hatfield at (937) 746-2882.