Grand jury will consider charges in downtown Lima stabbings

Jul. 20—LIMA — Two men charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a July 9 stabbing near downtown Lima saw their cases bound over to Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

A grand jury will now consider the cases of Jamar Burns, 28, of Detroit, and Antonio McNeal, 37, of Lima. Both men waived their right to a preliminary hearing during brief appearances in Lima Municipal Court on Monday.

Police say both men were participants in the knife attack in the 300 block of North West Street that left Patrick Deal, 31, of Lima hospitalized with multiple stab wounds to the chest and hand.

Two 911 calls came into the Lima Police Department around 11:30 p.m. on July 9 concerning an incident involving a knife. The first caller reported a man was attacked and stabbed while sitting in a car in a parking lot in the 300 block of North West Street. The second caller reported someone at the corner of Elizabeth and High streets accidentally cut his hand with a knife.

Police and emergency medical personnel arrived at both locations and located the two injured men. Deal was found on North West Street while Burns, identified as the person who had a knife wound to his hand, was located at the corner of High and Elizabeth streets.

According to police reports detectives determined Burns had found Deal sitting in his car in the North West Street parking lot. Police reported Deal had an ongoing dispute with McNeal, who reportedly is a mutual friend of Burns. Burns sneaked behind Deal's car and attacked him with the knife, police said.

Burns was transported to Lima Memorial Health System, for treatment of wounds to his hand. When he was released from the hospital, he was transported to the Allen County Jail and held for outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions as well as the new charges.

McNeal was also held for suspicion of felonious assault for his involvement in the incident.

Both men appeared jointly before Magistrate Richard Warren on Monday, each with their own court-appointed attorneys. Defense attorney Thomas Lucente asked for a reduction in McNeal's $100,000 bond, but that request was denied after Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Juergen Waldick told the judge McNeal has three prior felonies on his record, including being a fugitive from justice some eight years ago.

Burns' $200,000 bond was also left intact after Waldick said the defendant has eight "failure to appear" citations on his record along with a previous charge of assault with a deadly weapon in Michigan.

Waldick said Burns was the "principal offender" in the knife attack.