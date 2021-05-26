Grand jury to consider Donald Trump charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Donald Trump. File photo
Donald Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing

Prosecutors in New York have convened a grand jury to decide whether to indict former US President Donald Trump on criminal charges, local media report.

They say the jury will consider evidence gathered during investigations into Mr Trump's business dealings and the alleged payment of hush money to women on his behalf.

Mr Trump, 74, denies any wrongdoing, alleging a political witch hunt.

A grand jury is set up to determine if there is enough evidence to pursue a prosecution.

Such juries are made up of citizens who examine the evidence in secret before deciding whether to pursue charges.

The decision to convene a grand jury appears to indicate that the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance hopes to move towards bringing charges as a result of his two-year investigation.

Mr Vance went through a long court battle to obtain Mr Trump's tax records and part of his investigation has focused on tax deductions and write-offs claimed by the Trump Organization.

Last week, Letitia James, the top prosecutor in New York state, said her inquiry into the Trump Organization was now a criminal probe.

Her spokesperson said the inquiry into Mr Trump's property company was "no longer purely civil".

Mr Trump responded by saying the prosecutor was "in desperate search of a crime".

Recommended Stories

  • Will rule of law succeed where Congress failed and hold Trump accountable?

    If the grand jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime ‘I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.’ Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Standing in court, the former president pleaded not guilty to -harges of financial crimes that he insists are part of a politically motivated witch hunt. Jacob Zuma, once the populist leader of South Africa, cut a humbled figure on Wednesday – and offered a potential glimpse of America’s future. A similar fate for Donald Trump became significantly more likely with reports that New York prosecutors have convened a grand jury to decide whether to indict him on criminal charges. The jurists will examine evidence gathered during the Manhattan district attorney’s two-year investigation into the former US president’s business dealings and alleged hush money payments to women on his behalf. There is a long way to go, but it is a sign that the long arm of the law may reach parts where Congress, in particular the Republican party, consistently failed by holding Trump accountable for his actions. Prosecutors have a decent chance of maintaining the perception of independence because the decision whether to bring charges rests with a jury of citizens studying evidence in secret rather than with Democrat Joe Biden’s Department of Justice. Biden and his attorney general, Merrick Garland, will be sure to stay as far away from the case as possible to avoid any hint of political interference. If the jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime. This would surely produce the trial of the century, a fittingly Trumpian spectacle dominating every screen. Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general, told the MSNBC network: “I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.” A criminal conviction and jail sentence would be seen by America’s admirers as evidence of the rule of law – and by its detractors as the vindictive pursuit of a former leader reminiscent of a failing state. Trump is bound to play on such fears when he soon resumes campaign rallies. He said in a statement on Tuesday: “This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.” He added pointedly: “Interesting that today a poll came out indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024.” The fact that the message is tired and predictable makes it no less potent among his core supporters. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and the Democrats’ impeachment of Trump over his quid pro quo with the Ukraine, became regular foils for Trump on the campaign trail. When the rallies resume, expect to hear these golden oldies combined with some new material: how the 6 January insurrection was actually a fun day out with supporters kissing police, only to be hijacked by antifa; and how the Manhattan district attorney’s case is a Democratic conspiracy designed to thwart any Trump re-election plans. Prosecutors cannot allow such nonsense to blow them off course; Trump will always find some grievance to weaponise. With the help of rightwing media and an acquiescent Republican party, it might secure him millions of votes but not enough to win the national popular vote and, current polls suggest, not the electoral college. A Trump 2024 election campaign depends on numerous variables: his age (he turns 75 next month), the lure of the golf course, how Republicans fare in the 2022 midterm elections, whether Republicans produce a viable alternative and how Biden’s economy performs. But the grand jury could scuttle it before it begins. In America, anything is possible. Four or five years from now, Trump might be back in the White House – or he might be in prison. Only the brave or foolhardy would bet which.

  • Trump calls reported convening of grand jury in NY probe 'purely political'

    The move is a sign that the investigation into the former president's company has entered a new phase.

  • Landmark ruling orders Shell to deepen CO2 cuts

    In a landmark ruling - a Dutch court Wednesday ordered Royal Dutch Shell to reduce carbon emissions by 45% by the year 2030, a ruling hailed by plaintiffs as a huge win in the fight against climate change.Shell immediately said it would appeal. The ruling comes amid rising pressure from investors, activists and governments on energy giants to shift away from fossil fuels and rapidly ramp up investments in renewable energy. Outside the courthouse in The Hague, a list of thousands of names of those calling on Shell to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. While inside the court, judge Larisa Alwin read out the first-of-its-kind ruling: "The court orders Royal Dutch Shell, by means of its corporate policy, to reduce its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 with respect to the level of 2019 for the Shell group and the suppliers and customers of the group.”Earlier this year Shell set out one of the sector's most ambitious climate strategies. It has a target to cut the carbon intensity of its products by at least 6% by 2023… and become a net-zero emissions energy company by 2050.But - the court ordered Shell to reduce its absolute levels of carbon emissions, while Shell's intensity-based targets could, in theory, allow the company to grow its output.The lawsuit against Shell was filed in 2019 by seven groups - including Friends of the Earth Netherlands - on behalf of more than 17,000 Dutch citizens who say Shell is threatening human rights as it continues to invest billions in the production of fossil fuels.

  • EU seeks big penalties in suit over AstraZeneca deliveries

    The European Union took on vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court on Wednesday and accused the drugmaker of acting in bad faith by providing shots to other nations when it had promised them for fast delivery to the EU's 27 member countries. During an emergency hearing, the EU asked for the shipment of missing doses to the region and accused AstraZeneca of postponing deliveries so the Anglo-Swedish company could service others, and Britain in particular. AstraZeneca lawyers denied any wrongdoing and said the pharmaceutical firm has always done its best to fulfill delivery commitments.

  • Mickey Callaway banned through 2022, fired by Angels after investigation

    Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season Wednesday following an investigation into several accusations of sexual misconduct. "Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway's employment with the Angels," the team announced in a statement. "We appreciate Major League Baseball's diligent investigation, and support their decision."

  • GOP senators set summer deadline on Congress' policing bill

    Congressional bargainers should reach a bipartisan deal on revamping policing procedures by early summer or abandon the effort, Republicans said Wednesday, a day after George Floyd’s family used visits to the White House and the Capitol to prod lawmakers to act. “I think it's June or bust," lead GOP bargainer Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina told reporters, the day after the anniversary of Floyd's slaying at the hands of Minneapolis police. “I think if it's going to happen, it'll happen before the July break," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, Scott's fellow South Carolina Republican and another negotiator.

  • Tom Brady becomes GOAT of Twitter after using Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau memes

    Love him or hate him, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to win Twitter.

  • Mayoral candidate in Mexico killed after sharing location in Facebook live stream

    Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the killing was ‘without a doubt’ the work of organised crime gangs

  • Mysterious cocaine packages washing up on Texas beach, cops say. Don’t pick them up

    More than 100 pounds of cocaine appeared on the beaches.

  • Disneyland will soon allow guests from outside California to visit park. What to know

    You can start booking your Disneyland tickets now.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • 13 times Kate Middleton took style cues from Princess Diana

    Kate Middleton has seemingly been inspired by Princess Diana's maternity fashion, her daily accessories, and more.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • Calls for reparations as Tulsa anniversary looms

    The city of Tulsa, Oklahoma is gearing up this week to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1921 massacre, when a white mob killed and burned its way through the city's Greenwood district, which was at the time one of the largest and wealthiest Black communities in the United States.Tulsa native, Duke Durant:“Booker T. Washington walked here, came here and named it, 'The Negro Wall Street.' Right? It's like, 'Man this is like the Negro Wall Street.' That's the significance of it. This is the Mecca.”According to a Human Rights Watch report in May, around 300 people died in the massacre and more than 6,000 survivors were sent to internment camps, which is why many including Reverend Robert Turner, are calling for reparations... For nearly three years, the pastor of the historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal church has been leading weekly marches on City Hall: "This bipartisan, very much so, moderate, really right of center commission said we need, 'a,' reparations to the survivors, 'b,' in the absence of the survivors, reparations or payments given to the descendants, 'c,' scholarships for the descendants to go to college for free. And number four is an economic incubator for the businesses of Greenwood, the historically black businesses to return. And the fifth one, a memorial to house the bodies that were dumped in mass graves, a memorial to inter those bodies. Not a one of those recommendations has been done. And, I add a sixth one, which is a criminal investigation into the race massacre of 1921."The call for justice is now growing beyond Tulsa...Turner is also an advocate for H.R. 40, a bill to fund the study of "slavery and discrimination in the colonies and the United States from 1619 to the present and recommend appropriate remedies."It has been floated in Congress for more than 30 years, but never taken up for a full vote.Just a week ago, survivors of the Tulsa massacre like 107-year-old Viola Fletcher spoke in front of Congress asking for justice:"I've lived through the massacre everyday. Our country may forget this history, but I cannot, I will not, and other survivors do not. And our descendants do not."

  • Britt Reid to appear in court on drunk driving charge after crash injured 5-year-old girl

    The Feb. 4 crash injured two children, including 5-year-old Ariel Young, who suffered a traumatic brain injury.

  • Mozambique Palma attack: 'I had to pay a bribe to flee'

    Aid agencies have been barred from parts of Mozambique, leading to fears of a humanitarian emergency.

  • Frozen cocktails to make (and drink) right now

    Freeze-ahead cocktails, for when you just want the drink, not the multistep ritual or the cleanup.

  • Review: Jia Zhangke's 'Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue' pays moving tribute to four Chinese writers

    One of the world's most important filmmakers looks back at the Mao years and beyond in this discursive, quietly affecting documentary feature.

  • Census Bureau's use of 'synthetic data' worries researchers

    First came the “noise” — small errors the U.S. Census Bureau decided to introduce into the 2020 census data to protect participants' privacy. Now the bureau is looking into “synthetic data,” manipulating the numbers widely used for economic and demographic research, to obscure the identities of people who provided information. Census Bureau statisticians disclosed at a virtual conference last week that over the next three years they will work toward developing a method to create “synthetic data" for files on individuals and homes that already are devoid of personalized information.