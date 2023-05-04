Grand jury to consider murder charges against Lima man

May 4—LIMA — An upcoming session of the Allen County grand jury will consider murder charges against Kenyatta Washington, the suspect in the deaths of two men that took place in Lima on the evening of April 22, following the Lima man's waiver on Thursday of a probable cause hearing in Lima Municipal Court.

Washington was extradited to Allen County late last week after detectives from the Lima Police Department traveled to Louisiana, where the Lima man was being held by police, to retrieve him.

He appeared in Lima Municipal Court for a preliminary/probable cause hearing Thursday morning before Judge Richard Warren. Washington was represented by the Allen County Public Defenders Office. Warren ordered the defendants's $2 million bond to remain intact.

Police believe Washington shot and killed Romelo Blackman, 28, and John Dyes, 18, at a residence on West McKibben Street in Lima shortly before 11 p.m. on April 22.

Both men died as the result of apparent gunshot wounds.

Police have said it is a "possibility" that Washington was involved in a shooting less than an hour earlier that evening on South Roberts Avenue that left Shondale Mayo Jr., 21, with gunshot wounds.