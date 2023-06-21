Grand jury considers 2 felony Middletown cases, one could face murder charge as victim has died

Jun. 21—A Butler County grand jury will now consider the cases of two men charged with felony crimes in Middletown last week and one may face a murder charge since the victim has died.

Richard Shelby Adkins, 37, was charged with felonious assault on June 11 after allegedly shooting a woman when a disagreement between roommates turned violent at a Howard Avenue residence.

The victim, Ciara Cain, 26 suffered a gunshot wound to the head at about 2:38 p.m. and was flown to an area hospital, according to police. On June 16, officers were informed Cain had died, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

A murder charge will now be sought against Adkins when the case is presented to a grand jury, Nelson said. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser confirmed a murder indictment would be presented as evidence in the case.

Following a preliminary hearing in Middletown Municipal Court, Adkins' case was sent to grand jury review. He's being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

The robbery case of 18-year-old Leonardo A. Cornwall III was also bound over to a grand jury of consideration this week following a hearing in Middletown Municipal Court.

Cornwall is charged with aggravated robbery, fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property and reckless operation after an incident started at Kroger on Oxford State Road in Lemon Twp. on June 10.

Police say Cornwall is the person who passed a note to a cashier at the store about 1:05 p.m., stating, "Put all the money in the bag or I'll shoot you. I have a gun," according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office report and court documents.

The suspect fled wearing all black, a mask and blue gloves. He did not get any money, according to the report. A witness saw the suspect leaving the parking lot in a white sedan going east on Oxford State Road.

Minutes later, a Middletown police officer spotted a similar car in the city that was reported stolen and like one used in other area Kroger robberies. The officer tried to make a traffic stop at Waite and Sherman streets, but the driver refused to stop and took off on University Boulevard.

After a chase with speeds more than 80 miles per hour, the driver attempted to make a turn onto Breiel Boulevard but crashed in the median, according to police and court complaints.

The driver, identified as Cornwall, fled on foot toward a nearby high school and was chased by officers and a K-9 called Bear, who "subdued" him, according to police.

Police say Cornwall is also a suspect in similar robberies a Kroger on Towne Boulevard and Kroger on Princeton-Glendale Road in West Chester Twp.

Cornwall is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.