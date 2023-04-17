A Grand Jury Decided Against Charging 8 Cops Over Jayland Walker’s Shooting Death

A man holds up the program following the funeral services for Jayland Walker. Aaron Josefczyk / Reuters

A grand jury in Ohio declined to bring charges against eight police officers over the shooting death of Jayland Walker in Akron last year because evidence showed he had fired first at authorities, officials said Monday.

Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot 46 times as he tried to flee on foot following an attempted traffic stop and ensuing car chase shortly after midnight on June 27.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told reporters at a news conference that following the results of an independent investigation, the grand jury had determined the officers were justified in using deadly force because Walker had shot at them first.

“The law allows officers to use deadly force to defend themselves or others against a deadly threat,” Yost said.

At the time of the shooting, officers claimed they had seen a muzzle flash as Walker shot at them from his car.

Yost said body camera evidence, as well as recovered bullet casings, showed that Walker had fired at least one shot at police prior to his death.

“​​It’s virtually certain he was shooting the gun at them,” Yost said. “He certainly was shooting at the time police tried to pull him over.”

Walker exits his vehicle and runs before he is shot to death. Handout . / Reuters

After exiting his car while wearing a ski mask, Walker could then be seen reaching toward his waistband, leading some officers to believe he was reaching for a weapon.

However, Walker did not have a weapon with him as he fled on foot.

Some officers tried to use stun guns to subdue Walker, but other police fired handguns at him when he turned during a chase with his arm extended, as they thought he was about to shoot at them.

“The officers believed Mr. Walker was a threat to them. They believed he was a threat to themselves and other officers,” Ohio Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson told reporters. “As a result, he was shot.”

Hearing a gunshot that they believed had come from Walker, officers continued to fire at him as he fell to the ground and rolled around.

The entire shooting lasted around 6.7 seconds but saw police fire a total of 94 bullets.

The grand jury consisted of three men and six women. Two of the grand jurors were Black, Pierson said.

Demonstrators protesting against the shooting in July. Gaelen Morse / Reuters

The officers were not named by the Ohio attorney general because they were not ultimately charged.

Walker had been mourning the recent death of his fiancé prior to the incident, but asked by a reporter whether Walker had been trying “suicide by cop,” Pierson declined to speculate on his thinking.

Walker did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

“He was going through a very tough time and he was hurting, and the night he encountered police he was not acting himself,” Pierson said. “By all accounts, this was a good man, a good person with no prior criminal record, so he was not acting himself.”

Walker's family and their lawyers are set to address the media at a news conference later on Monday evening.

