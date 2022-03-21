Grand jury decides no charges for SWAT officers who killed teen murder suspect in shootout

Franklin County Common Pleas Court

A Franklin County grand jury has determined no charges should be filed against three Columbus police SWAT officers who fatally shot a teenage homicide suspect after he opened fire on them just over two years ago.

Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack said in a statement that a county grand jury reviewed the evidence in the case on Friday and determined the officers should not be charged.

The grand jury case stemmed from a police-involved shooting on Feb. 20, 2020 at the Magnuson Grand Columbus North hotel, located at 888 E. Dublin Granville Road on the city's North Side.

Joseph Jewell, 17, was wanted in connection with the Feb. 18, 2020 shooting death of 17-year-old Erique Forney Jr. on the city's Northeast Side. Jewell had been charged with a delinquency count of murder in Forney's death.

Two days later, Columbus police learned Jewell was staying in a room at a local hotel. Around 5 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2020, a SWAT team approached the room, according to police. Officers Glenn Thivener, Mark Dilello and Howard Brenner, all of whom then had more than 23 years of service with the city Division of Police, were part of the team.

Tyack said in a statement that the officers knocked on the door of the hotel room and identified themselves as police officers. Jewell opened the door and fired a shot at the SWAT officers, who returned fire, striking the teen.

Jewell was provided first aid by officers until paramedics arrived. He was rushed to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Tyack said in a statement that a loaded firearm was recovered from the scene and the investigation determined Jewell fired one round.

The prosecutor's office presented the case to a grand jury, as has been the policy of the office for more than 40 years in matters of police-involved shootings.

