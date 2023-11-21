Grand jury decides not to charge Paterson detective who fatally shot man in 2022

A state grand jury declined to file any criminal charges against Paterson Police Detective Victor Lora after he fatally shot Hui Zhang on Oct. 10, 2022, said a statement from the Attorney General's Office.

The statement said Lora pursued Zhang on foot after he drove his vehicle into three other cars in the area of Straight and Van Houten streets in Paterson at 4:12 p.m. While trying to flee, Zhang allegedly tried to carjack multiple other vehicles. He was armed with what appeared to be a handgun, the Attorney General's Office said.

Lora found Zhang on Van Houten Street while he was trying to pull a civilian out of the driver's side of a vehicle, the statement said.

Lora fired his weapon at Zhang after Zhang pointed at him with what appeared to be a handgun, the attorney general said. Lora fired, and Zhang was pronounced dead at the scene. His weapon was recovered. It was later determined to be an imitation gun.

Lora was in plainclothes and was not wearing a body camera. However, previously released footage from four surveillance cameras showed the events surrounding the time of the shooting.

The grand jury's deliberations concluded on Nov. 13 with a vote of "no bill," meaning criminal charges should not be filed against Lora.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ police detective not charged in 2022 shooting