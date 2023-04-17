Grand jury decision: No criminal charges for 8 Akron officers who shot Jayland Walker

Jayland Walker

The eight Akron officers who shot and killed Jayland Walker last June won’t face criminal charges in his death.

A special grand jury in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Monday returned a no-bill, which means the jurors found the actions of the officers were justified.

The special grand jury was convened beginning last week at the request of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for the sole purpose of considering the Walker case.

The jurors heard five days of evidence and testimony and then began their deliberations Monday. Yost called a press conference to announce the decision Monday afternoon.

The officers, whose names have been withheld by the city, still weren’t released after the grand jury’s decision.

A spokesman for Yost said the attorney general’s office only publicly names officers who have already been identified by their own departments.

In preparation for the special grand jury hearing to review the Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker, workers installed guard rails around the perimeter of the Summit County Courthouse.

Walker was unarmed but fired a gun, police say

Walker, 25, was shot on the night of June 27 more than 40 times by eight Akron officers after a car and foot chase. He was wearing a ski mask and unarmed, but police said he fired a shot from his car, and that a handgun was found in his vehicle.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), an arm of the attorney general’s office, to handle the investigation. Mylett says this will now be the norm for the department.

BCI investigated the shooting and then handed over its findings to assistant prosecutors with Yost’s office. The assistant prosecutors then presented the case to the special grand jury, which began meeting Monday.

To return an indictment, a vote of seven out of nine grand jurors was required. The jurors had to decide if there was probable cause that a crime was committed. This is lower than the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard in a trial.

Walker's shooting touched off a series of protests in Akron last summer, with dozens of arrests made and police at times deploying tear gas or pepper spray to disperse crowds. Several downtown businesses were damaged and fires were set.

A protester calls for justice for Jayland Walker during a demonstration July 4, 2022, held outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center.

In preparation for the special grand jury and the protests that were anticipated after it, tall metal fences were installed around the Summit County Courthouse on the High Street side and concrete barriers were placed on the sidewalk on the Broadway side. Lower-level windows on City Hall were boarded up.

Grand jury's decision doesn't mean end of Walker case

The grand jury’s decision won’t put an end to the Walker case.

The Akron Police Department will do an internal investigation to determine if the officers violated any internal policies and procedures.

Community members have requested that the Department of Justice and FBI investigate the shooting.

Walker’s family may file a civil lawsuit against the city and officers.

This story will be updated.

