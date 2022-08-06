Grand jury declines to charge Hagerstown teen in stabbings, including fatal one

A Washington County grand jury recently declined to issue charges against a Hagerstown-area teenager in the May 8 stabbings of two others, including a Hagerstown teen who died, according to the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The grand jury declined in late June to issue charges against Mark Mefikeh Ngwafon because it determined the defendant acted in self-defense, Washington County State’s Attorney Gina Cirincion said.

Ngwafon was previously charged as an adult with one count each of first- and second-degree murder, two counts each of first- and second-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment in the May 8 incident at a party south of Hagerstown in which the Washington County Sheriff's Office reported two people had been stabbed.

Daeshon Banks, 17, of Hagerstown, died. The other stabbing victim was Alexander Green, who, according to the sheriff’s office, is around the same age as the other two and also is from Hagerstown.

Ngwafon was 17 at the time of the incident.

Deputies responded to Brownstone Place in the Westfields subdivision south of Hagerstown for the incident, according to an earlier post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Washington County emergency dispatch received a 911 call at 12:25 a.m. for that area, with the incident first being reported as a disturbance and then upgraded to a stabbing, a 911 supervisor has said.

There was a group of at least 30 people reported to be in the area, a 911 supervisor has said.

As a courtesy to the two victims’ families, the state’s attorney’s office informed both victims’ families of the grand jury’s decision and showed the families video footage from the incident before officially dismissing the charges in Washington County District Court, Cirincion said.

Defense attorney Lewis Metzner, representing Ngwafon, said there was a “substantial amount of evidence,” including cellphone and home-security video as well as eyewitnesses.

“Because of that, I think it was pretty clear that this was a case of self-defense,” Metzner said.

That is not to attribute blame to the victim, said Metzner, referring to Banks. Metzner said Banks was not a “primary player” in the incident.

“Both the police and the state’s attorney’s office in this case were very cooperative and very interested in getting to the truth,” Metzner said.

Detective Sgt. Howard Ward said Thursday that no one else had been charged related to the incident in Westfields and the sheriff's office was, at this time, not investigating the matter any further.

Metzner said he still didn’t know why a group at the party went after his client.

Metzner said the incident occurred in a “nice neighborhood” and was “not a gang thing.”

During a May 9 hearing in district court, Assistant State’s Attorney Christina Palmer told the judge there was a group of people at a birthday party “pushing and shoving each other.”

A Ring camera and cellphone footage showed the defendant holding a knife “and swinging it toward people,” Palmer said.

Metzner said there was a group of people told to leave the party. Ngwafon was told the group had left and when he went outside, Ngwafon didn't see those people so he went back inside to get his stuff, Metzner said. When Ngwafon left, those people were there again, he said.

Metzner said Ngwafon was “not trying to engage these people.”

“My client tried to get away, fell, and tried to get away again and did get away,” Metzner said.

Ngwafon was “significantly cut” and went to the hospital to get stitches in his arm, Metzner said. He went to Frederick Memorial Hospital for treatment after pulling up outside Meritus Medical Center and feeling in danger when he saw people from the incident outside the emergency department, Metzner said.

Metzner called the entire incident a “tragedy.”

“The (deceased) victim in this case was not a bad person,” Metzner said. “My client, certainly, is not a bad person.”

Metzner said Ngwafon “fully cooperated” with authorities, providing a tape-recorded statement “about everything.”

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County grand jury declines to issue charges in stabbing