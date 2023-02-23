Grand jury declines to charge Hillsborough police officer in deadly shooting

A Hillsborough police officer who fatally shot a man who charged at the officer with a weapon will not face charges in his death, according to the state Attorney General's office.

A grand jury declined to charge Officer George Kokinakous, who fatally shot Patrick Chin, 43, who charged at the officer with a sword after Kokinakous responded to Chin’s home on a welfare check on Sept. 28, 2021.

Hillsborough police officers arrived around 4:10 p.m. at Chin’s Hillsborough home on Piedmont Path on a welfare check where they found Chin inside the home wielding a 3-foot-long sword, according to the Attorney General's office.

Officers repeatedly ordered Chin to drop the sword, but he refused, and officers used pepper spray in an attempt to disarm him, which was unsuccessful, according to the Attorney General's office.

Chin then charged at Kokinakous with the sword and Kokinakous discharged his weapon four times, striking Chin, the Attorney General's office said.

The Hillsborough Police Department was not equipped with body-worn cameras at the time of the shooting, and there is no body-camera footage or other video footage that captures the actual shooting, according to the Attorney General's office. Kokinakous had the microphone for his vehicle’s mobile video recorder on his person at the time of the incident. The MVR recording was released in 2022.

Officers aided Chin until EMS took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m., the Attorney General's office said.

The investigation was conducted by the Attorney General's office under a directive requiring it to handle any death occurring during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in their official capacity or while in police custody.

