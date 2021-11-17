Grand jury declines to charge officers involved in shootout with Jersey City assailants

A state grand jury declined to file charges against the police officers involved in a shootout following the deadly 2019 Jersey City attack, which left six people — including the two shooters and a veteran police detective — dead, acting State Attorney General Andrew Bruck stated on Wednesday.

The grand jury said the actions of the 12 Jersey City cops and one Newark officer who fired weapons were justified. The Dec. 10, 2019 shootout resulted in the deaths of David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, after the couple killed Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals, 40, in a cemetery, then drove to the JC Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive and killed three more people in what authorities deemed an antisemitic attack.

"...a majority of grand jurors found the actions of the officers who shot Anderson and Graham were justified and no charges should be filed against the officers," said an attorney general's office press release.

The grand jury was convened in accordance with a state law that requires the attorney general's office to investigate deaths resulting from an encounter with law enforcement.

The shootout lasted for hours, and two officers suffered non-fatal gunshots wounds as law enforcement traded shots with the assailants. It ended when an armored police vehicle drove through the entryway of the supermarket, authorities said.

The three people killed in the store were Moshe Deutsch, 24, Mindy Ferencz, 31, and Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, 49. Deutsch and Ferencz were both members of the Orthodox Jewish faith.

Seals was a 15-year veteran of the force and had five children. A Bayonne native, he graduated from that city’s high school in 1997, according to his Facebook page. He was promoted to detective in November 2017 and belonged to the department’s Cease Fire Unit. He had been on-duty and in street clothes when he was killed.

Anderson and Graham "held views that reflected hatred of Jewish people and law enforcement," former state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in the aftermath of the attack.

Anderson was an Army veteran with a lengthy criminal history related to violence and weapons, according to law enforcement and public records. He had been arrested five times since 2003, and had been in jail when he was discharged from the army.

