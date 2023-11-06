Grand jury declines to charge officers who fatally shot Elmwood Park shooting suspect

A state grand jury declined to charge the officers who fatally shot James Allandale in a Pine Brook motel on Dec. 31, 2022 after the Denville man was accused of attempted murder in Elmwood Park.

The grand jury decided not to file criminal charges against Sgt. Fred Jackson of the Denville Police Department and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, both members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

According to the investigation, SERT members were at a motel to assist in the arrest of Allandale on a warrant charging him with attempted murder and related charges from a shooting on Dec. 27, 2022, in Elmwood Park. When officers attempted to enter Allandale's room, they were met with gunfire, law enforcement said. Allandale exchanged shots with Jackson and Krauss, resulting in his death at about 7:27 p.m.

A "projectile" was recovered from Jackson's ballistic shield, and the two sergeants sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office stated.

A still from police body camera footage of the Dec. 31, 2022 shooting in Pine Brook.

The shooting was recorded by body-worn cameras, and the footage was released in February 2023.

The decision was announced after an extensive investigation by the Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and a presentation to a New Jersey state grand jury in accordance with a 2019 state directive.

The grand jury was instructed on potential criminal offenses and legal justifications, including self-defense.

'Ruined': Victims of Bergen influencer's alleged real estate scheme speak out

The investigation included witness interviews, review of body-worn camera footage, and autopsy results from the medical examiner. This evidence was presented to the grand jury, which concluded its deliberations Oct. 30.

Authorities never released an official narrative of the Elmwood Park shooting that Allandale was accused of, but a neighbor who lives across the street said the attacker meant to kill the home's owner, whom she described as the gunman's romantic partner. But a friend who was visiting became involved in the melee and suffered near-fatal gunshot wounds.

Frightened, and with her presumed attacker distracted, the girlfriend ran across the street to her neighbor's home.

"He has a gun. He shot my [friend] in the head and he’s crazy," the woman told her neighbor, who gave only the name Krystyna. "He’s gonna kill me."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: No charges in Montville NJ police shooting that killed man