Grand jury declines to charge U.S. marshal who fatally shot Corpus Christi man

A Nueces County grand jury this week decided not to recommend prosecutors file charges against a deputy U.S. marshal who fatally shot an unarmed man last year.

The Texas Rangers, the investigative arm of the Department of Public Safety, conducted an investigation into the Oct. 5 shooting of Daniel Garcia, 43, of Corpus Christi. The deputy marshal shot Garcia while attempting to serve a warrant for him at Whispering Winds Apartment, 1458 West Point Road.

The investigative findings were shown to grand jurors on Wednesday.

"The Grand Jury voted to have no further action taken on this matter and no charges filed on any involved person at this time," a memo signed by District Attorney Mark Gonzalez sent to state investigators reads.

Additional evidence would have to be introduced for prosecutors to contend putting the case before grand jurors again.

Garcia's obituary said he had two children.

