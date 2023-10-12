Grand jury declines to indict in 2018 Hopewell officer-involved shooting

HOPEWELL — No charges will be filed in the 2018 shooting death of a Hopewell woman by a city police officer, the special prosecutor in the case announced late Thursday.

The decision brings to an end an almost five-year investigation into the Dec. 18, 2018, death of Angel Decarlo, an investigation fueled by assorted stops and starts, and direction from a judge to bring resolution to the probe.

In a statement released by her office, Portsmouth commonwealth's attorney Stephanie Morales said the details of the investigation were presented to a Hopewell grand jury on Oct. 10, but that jury declined to indict the officer.

"The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office’s in its duties as special prosecutor obtained and reviewed all investigative case file materials, expert analysis, legal authority and all available relevant and material information regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting of Ms. Angel DeCarlo," Morales said in the statement. "This office’s review and legal analysis led to the determination that a Hopewell grand jury was needed to determine the future of the matter. On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the results of the Virginia’s State Police’s investigation were presented before a Hopewell grand jury, which did not result in an indictment."

Morales said her office's victim-assistance resources will "remain available to Ms. Decarlo's family."

Angel Decarlo was 31 years old when she was shot and killed on Elm Street in Hopewell. Police were investigating an armed robbery at a nearby convenience store on Winston Churchill Drive. In the midst of canvassing the area, officers said they saw Decarlo running along Westover Street, a connector road between Winston Churchill and Elm, and claimed she matched the description of the robbery suspect.

When they ordered her to stop, the officers said she turned toward them and appeared to be aiming what they thought was a gun at them. One of the officers fired, striking Decarlo once in the chest. She died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated Decarlo was unarmed when she was killed. The item she had in her hand was a mobile phone.

At the request of Hopewell Police, the Virginia State Police investigated the shooting. The officer involved was put on administrative leave until the investigation was finished.

State police turned their findings over to Hopewell commonwealth's attorney Rick Newman, who subsquently recused himself and asked for a special prosecutor. That was when Morales got the case.

Since that time, Morales had maintained that the investigation was continuing, but various circumstances kept delaying her from reaching her decision. Last July, Decarlo's family asked a Hopewell Circuit Court judge to order Morales to provide evidence that she was nearing the end of her investigation. That judge gave Morales two months to give the family some kind of update on the case.

This is a developing story.

