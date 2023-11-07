Grand jury declines to indict Cheviot man in death of girlfriend, prosecutors say

A Hamilton County grand jury declined Monday to indict a Cheviot man who was arrested Sunday on a murder charge in his girlfriend’s death, according to a spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The case was ignored by the grand jury today. However, the matter is still under investigation. Charges can be refiled if appropriate based on the continuing investigation,” said spokeswoman Amy Clausing.

James Toothman, 55, lived with Jeni Russell, court records show. His bond was set at $1 million Monday morning when he made his first court appearance on the murder charge, but he was later released from jail.

Russell, 65, was pronounced dead early Sunday shortly after Cheviot police and fire crews responded to a report of a non-breathing person at the couple’s Lovell Avenue apartment, according to a police affidavit.

The couple has a history of domestic violence arrests in alleged attacks on each other, most recently in March when she also was charged with felonious assault, court filings state.

The previous charges were either ignored by a grand jury or dismissed after the couple failed to respond to repeated subpoenas to testify against each other or could not be located to come to court records show.

This time, Cheviot police wrote in an affidavit Sunday that Toothman purposely caused Russell’s death.

He told first responders and a nurse at Mercy Hospital West that her death was his fault because he “sat on her head,” police wrote in the sworn statement.

Her neck appeared to be broken, an investigator at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office concluded after responding to their residence Sunday and examining her, the court record shows.

Enquirer Media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

