Grand jury declines to indict Columbus cops in deadly February shooting outside Home Depot

Police respond to the scene of a shooting involving a Columbus SWAT officer in Grove City.

A grand jury has declined to indict three Columbus police officers in the shooting death of an Athens man in February.

Columbus SWAT officers fatally shot Bret Andrews, 46, of Athens, on Feb. 11 outside a Home Depot store in Grove City.

Andrews was wanted on a warrant out of Athens County on a charge of rape of a minor who was under the age of 13, Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said. The rape occurred in October 2021, according to court documents filed in December 2022.

First Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Janet Grubb, who oversees the criminal division, confirmed Friday morning to The Dispatch that there was a "no bill" issued Thursday and filed Friday morning for the three officers.

Columbus police Sgt. David Scarpitti said the shooting happened shortly after 8:20 p.m. Feb. 11 as SWAT officers were trying to arrest Andrews on the active rape arrest warrant in the parking lot of the Home Depot located at 1680 Stringtown Road.

Andrews was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus, where he died at 8:53 p.m. Feb. 11.

Investigators recovered a firearm from the scene believed to have been with Andrews, Scarpitti said. He could not say whether the suspect showed the weapon or fired any shots during the encounter.

Brian Steel, a police sergeant and Executive Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge 9 posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday night that the officers' use of force was determined to be "reasonable." Steel followed up his first post with another referencing the crime for which Andrews was charged.

"Just a friendly public service reminder, if you flee to Columbus after raping a child and threaten our officers with a gun….it’s most likely a one way trip," Steel posted on X.

Dispatch reporters Jordan Laird and Bethany Bruner contributed to this story.

