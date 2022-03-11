Grand jury declines to indict Columbus police officer in death of Ma'Khia Bryant

Ohio State students gather on High Street to protest the police shooting that killed Ma'Khia Bryant in April.

A grand jury has declined to indict a Columbus police officer in the death of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed as she swung a knife at a woman last year on the Southeast Side.

Nick Reardon went before a grand jury Friday, according to Jeff Simpson, the executive vice president for the Fraternal Order of Police Capitol City Lodge No. 9. Grand jury members returned a "no bill," meaning they declined to charge Reardon.

"The grand jury concluded there's a no-bill which means they found his actions justified and there is no charges filed," Simpson told The Dispatch on Friday. "He acted appropriately. It's unfortunate when anyone loses their life but the officer saved lives that day and did what he was trained to do."

Police body camera footage shows Reardon approaching a group of people standing in the driveway of a Legion Lane house on the city's Far East Side. Bryant swings a knife at a girl on the hood of a car. Reardon fires his gun, striking Bryant, who died soon after.

The fatal shooting happened about 20 minutes before a guilty verdict was announced in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, prompting hundreds to protest at the shooting site and Downtown.

