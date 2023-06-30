Grand jury declines to indict Jordan Williams for stabbing, killing NYC subway passenger

Authorities said Devictor Ouedraogo had an altercation with other subway train passengers, including Williams’ girlfriend, before the fatal incident.

A grand jury has decided not to indict a man who fatally stabbed a fellow passenger on a subway train in New York.

Police said Jordan Williams, 20, stabbed Devictor Ouedraogo, 36, in the chest on a northbound J train on June 13, according to The New York Times. Ouedraogo was pronounced dead at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

According to law enforcement officials, Ouedraogo had an altercation with other train passengers before the incident, including Williams’ girlfriend. Witnesses reportedly said Ouedraogo threw the first punch.

Jordan Williams is shown in court this month after his arrest for stabbing a fellow passenger on a New York City subway train. A judge released Williams without bail on June 15. This week, a grand jury declined to indict him. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/FOX 5 New York)

Eyewitness News reported that police took Williams into custody several stops from where the incident happened, recovering the folding knife from his possession. They charged him with manslaughter and illegally possessing a firearm.

According to The Times, Oren Yaniv, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn District Attorney, said their office conducted an impartial and in-depth investigation into the tragic case, which included viewing numerous videos and speaking with all available witnesses. He also said they presented the evidence fairly to a grand jury.

“Under New York law, a person is justified in using deadly physical force when they reasonably believe it is necessary to use such force to defend themselves or others from imminent use of deadly or unlawful physical force,” he added, The Times reported.

Williams has discussed the incident in interviews since the killing, arguing his case for self-defense. As of Wednesday afternoon, a GoFundMe for his legal defense had amassed over $120,000.

Marina Ouedraogo, Ouedraogo’s younger sister, disagreed with the grand jury and said she believes dropping Williams’ charges was wrong.

“It is sending a signal that basically any one of us can carry a weapon,” she contended. “That is basically what we are saying here.”

She said her brother, who came to the United States at a young age from Burkina Faso, had labored to support family members back home.

At least five people, including Ouedraogo, have been killed on the city’s metro system this year. His death came six weeks after homeless former street performer Jordan Neely was choked to death on an F train.

Although there is a statistically low probability of becoming a victim of crime on a subway train, recent violent incidents have shocked New Yorkers as the system has worked to recover to pre-pandemic ridership levels.

Williams’ attorney, Jason Goldman, expressed his client’s gratitude that the decision was made not to bring charges.

“This was a tragic encounter that we can only hope does not become the norm,” Goldman said, The Times reported. “Jordan and his loved ones are grateful and relieved that the grand jury saw this for what it was.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!

The post Grand jury declines to indict Jordan Williams for stabbing, killing NYC subway passenger appeared first on TheGrio.