Grand jury declines to indict man accused in Dayton store shooting

Jun. 10—A 28-year-old man is no longer facing criminal charges in an April shooting at a Dayton convenience store.

A Montgomery County grand jury on Friday declined to indict Raphael E. Piner of Dayton, who had been charged in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of felonious assault.

Dayton police were called around 10:50 a.m. April 21 to Delphos Carryout at 2903 W. Third St. on a report of a person shot.

Three minutes later, dispatchers received a second report of a person shot at the Marathon gas station at 119 N. James H. McGee Blvd.

Police found a man who had been shot in his left wrist, and determined he had been shot at the convenience store before he was driven to the gas station, according to an affidavit.

The man and a witness told police that Piner was the shooter. The man said he was dating the mother of Piner's child and claimed that Piner was jealous, court documents stated.

Detectives said that video from Delphos Carryout showed Piner striking the man twice with a handgun before shooting him once and leaving in a gray Chevrolet SUV.

Police found a 9mm bullet casing at the convenience store, according to the affidavit.