Grand jury declines to indict man in Jefferson Twp. shooting

Jan. 5—An Englewood man is no longer facing charges in connection to an October shooting in Jefferson Twp.

A Montgomery County grand jury on Friday declined to indict Jackie Johnson, 61.

Around 1 a.m. Oct. 16, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Calumet Lane. When they arrived, they found a man said who had been shot in the arm, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division records.

Johnson was charged with one count of felonious assault, but the case has been dismissed.