Grand jury declines to indict man in Jefferson Twp. shooting

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio

Jan. 5—An Englewood man is no longer facing charges in connection to an October shooting in Jefferson Twp.

A Montgomery County grand jury on Friday declined to indict Jackie Johnson, 61.

Around 1 a.m. Oct. 16, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Calumet Lane. When they arrived, they found a man said who had been shot in the arm, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division records.

Johnson was charged with one count of felonious assault, but the case has been dismissed.

